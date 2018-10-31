Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Spooky, creepy, funny or just plain cute, pets across B.C. celebrated (or tolerated) Halloween this year.

From scuba divers to cops to hamburgers, they might not want any candy but these good boys and girls deserve a treat!

 

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Surrey girl's death drives 'amazing' stem-cell donor recruiting effort

A Guildford blood clinic was ‘adopted’ for a day by foundation launched in memory of Muskaan Gill

HISTORY: Abandoned Surrey pet cemetery was once a sanctuary for grieving pet owners

More than 670 animals buried in abandoned Newton cemetery

Sixty-eight people in need given brand-new jackets in Surrey

Surrey’s Tzu Chi foundation has been giving out warm jackets in Surrey annually since 2002

Surrey mayor-elect vows to stop road being built through Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Cloverdale Rodeo GM loves the idea, but fears construction is too far along to halt the project

UPDATE: RCMP seize pellet guns from Cloverdale residence after armoured vehicle response

Emergency response team called in to assist RCMP with weapons complaint

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo Peninsula celebrates Halloween

From spooky to funny, South Surrey and White Rock residents went all out this Halloween

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Convicted B.C. gun dealer sues from prison over car crash injuries

A Langley man jailed for modifying and selling guns won a partial victory in a lawsuit.

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver says electric car drivers should pay

Most charging stations don’t charge money, because they can’t

Federal Liberals aim to add personal leave days as Ontario cuts them back

The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.

Ottawa argues one province's failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a carbon tax as it’s a matter of national concern in a factum filed in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.

