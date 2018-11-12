Touching note left on Lower Mainland veteran’s windshield

A veteran is hoping the writers of a note know how much he was touched by their kind words.

Lloyd Reynard came out from having brunch with friends on Remembrance Day to find a note on his vehicle.

The Langley man who had served in the navy had attended services at the Murrayville cenotaph then met with friends to break bread.

A simple card in an envelope ended up making this former navy radar spotter choke up.

When he saw something tucked under his windshield wiper, he expected it was something negative.

“We though it was ‘don’t park here’,” he said with a chuckle.

Instead what he found was a card from a family thanking him for his service.

His vehicle has veteran’s licence plates. He figures that’s why it was chosen.

“It was touching, that somebody would take the time to do this,” Reynard said. “This is just a random act of kindness.”

Reynard, now a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, served in the navy from the early 1960s until 1966. As a radar spotter, he worked mainly in the North Atlantic, based out of Halifax.

“I was aboard Canada’s only aircraft carrier at the time which was the Bonaventure,” he said.

The note capped off a touching day. Reynard had been asked to unveil a new plaque at the Murrayville cemetery detailing the local impacts of the First World War.

He had been asked by the volunteer organizing committee of the Murrayville ceremony. He started going to Murrayville’s cenotaph because it as a quiet spot on Nov. 11, attracting a handful of neighbourhood residents. Other local cenotaphs attracted big crowds for their ceremonies.

“I went to the Murrayville cemetery two years ago, because I found it difficult to go into Aldergrove or downtown [Langley City],” he said.

Two years ago, a handful of people were at the cenotaph on Nov. 11. Then last year a volunteer group of local citizens organized a service that attracted hundreds of people, and Reynard found it difficult to navigate the cemetery.

So he wrote to the organizers, offering suggestions on how to improve parking, particularly for veterans and the disabled.

That connected him with committee member Grace Muller who approached him this year about doing the unveiling honours because he was a military veteran.

Reynard contacted the local newspaper about the simple yet meaningful gesture in case it allowed the family who left the note to see how much it was appreciated.

 

A note signed by a family was found on the windshield of veteran Lloyd Reynard. (Photo provided)

Previous story
Nunavut urges new plan to deal with too many polar bears
Next story
Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties investigate drive-by shooting in Fleetwood

It happened in the 8000-block of 153A Street. No victim has been located.

18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

Police investigating early-morning incident

Nearly four-sailing wait from Swartz Bay to Vancouver after Remembrance Day

Monday sees long waits to leave Vancouver Island

White Rock RCMP unaffected by Surrey’s choice of police force, city says

Mayor Darryl Walker to meet with RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton

PHOTOS: White Rock Remembrance Day ceremony

Residents gather to pay respect Canada’s fallen soldiers

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

Feds dropped ball with WWI anniversary tributes: historians

Wrote one historian: ‘Other than the Vimy Ridge celebration … I think they have done a very bad job’

Sides ‘far apart’ in Canada Post talks despite mediation, says union

The lack of a breakthrough means rotating strikes will resume Tuesday

Feds’ appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Judge ruled in January that indefinite such confinement is unconstitutional, causes permanent harm

Touching note left on Lower Mainland veteran’s windshield

A veteran is hoping the writers of a note know how much he was touched by their kind words.

B.C. health care payroll tax approved, takes effect Jan. 1

Employers calculating cost, including property taxes increases

Nunavut urges new plan to deal with too many polar bears

Territory recommends a proposal that contradicts much of conventional scientific thinking

Shelter struggles: Landlord takes over rental unit whenever visiting B.C. town

Renter’s story highlights how hard it is to find accommodation in Revelstoke

‘Weird Al’ brings Strings Attached tour to Lower Mainland next summer

Legendary musical satirist performs with full symphony orchestra

Most Read

l -->