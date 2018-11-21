Treats and twinkling lights: The Vancouver Christmas Market comes to town

Do you hear a faint jingling in the distance? Is that the sound of Santa and his sleigh? Or is it the sounds of the Vancouver Christmas Market opening its doors?

The market is back at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver for its opening night on Wednesday.

Filled with more than 80 artisan huts selling delicious holiday treats, the market is based on German “Christkindlmarkts.”

Vancouver’s version nestles centuries-old traditions right beside the Olympic Cauldron and features a Christmas carousel, handcrafted gifts, Glühwein (mulled wine), German and Austrian beers and a variety of sweet and savoury delights.

Guests can also visit the WunderBAR, a reservation-only hideaway with festive cocktails and holiday-inspired bites.

Feeling love in the air? Check out the Lovers’ Lane and Love-Lock Installation where a glittering walkway of 10,000 twinkling lights precedes a spot for you and your special someone to hang a heart-shaped lock.

Want to bring the kids? They’re always welcome, but even more so on Kids Day.

On Dec. 1, the day features Holly & Jolly, Roary the Lion, your little one’s favourite princesses and “Kinderpunsch,” so kids too get a taste of holiday spirit.

Kids can also enjoy rides on the carousel by donation to Children’s Wish Foundation all day.

The market is open daily until Dec. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for kids seven to 12. Kids six and under can enter for free.

(Leaha Hammond)
(Vancouver Christmas Market)

