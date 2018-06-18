Violent offender re-captured after tip

A report of suspicious activity led to the capture of an offender on the lam.

Langley RCMP arrested a violent offender who had violated his curfew thanks to a tip from a member of the public.

Early Monday morning, a Langley officer followed up on a report that someone was trying door handles in the 20400 block of Douglas Crescent.

The officer found a man sitting in an apartment building stairwell. The man gave a name to the officer, then took off running, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The officer caught the suspect and realized he had been given a false name. The suspect was actually wanted Canada-wide for being unlawfully at large, having missed his curfew and tampered with a monitoring bracelet he was ordered to wear.

The offender, a 34-year-old man, is now back in custody.

Largy said the incident is a good example of why it is so important for members of the public to support suspicious activity.