Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about how to take care for your skin this fall season.

As a busy mother and top fashion consultant Kim Appelt is always on the go, and so she knows what is needed to keep your skin looking great in even the most stressful situations.

For this episode, Appelt introduces her makeup artist Jenny Mckinney who gives you a step-by-step guide to skincare essentials on the go.

Whether you’re rushing to your kid’s hockey game, off to a work meeting, or meeting colleagues for lunch, having a skincare kit packed with the essentials to keep you looking great is a necessity.

Find out how to do it all by watching the video below.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim Xo every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Onboard and Offshore with Nautical Fashion

Just Posted

Shots fired overnight in South Surrey

Police investigating early morning shooting incident, vehicle fire

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How would you boost arts and culture in Surrey?

We asked Surrey’s eight mayoral candidates what they’ll do, if elected

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

Surrey Eagles add third goalie amid flurry of roster moves

BC Hockey League makes three-team deal, adds players cut from WHL

Surrey candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Mayoral and councillor hopefuls asked to state top issues

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

PNE ‘Fright Nights’ are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films

No question, ‘quiet’ Gigi Saul Guerrero loves to scare people

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

B.C.’s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 4

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

Most Read

l -->