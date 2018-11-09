Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday with Kim XO Appelt, one of Canada’s top stylists, is all about social consciousness, sustainability and ethical fashion.

Applet introduces us to a socially conscious brand, which means the company is doing something to help others.

“Why wouldn’t we want to do something that helps women all across the world, raise their families, be independent, get out of the sex trade,” she explains. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Besides helping women across the world, the brand Mango and Moose produces really high quality products, according to Appelt.

Find out more by watching the video below.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XOevery Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed last week:

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck





