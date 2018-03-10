Surrey-based company expanding to Oman

Learning labs is expanding its model to Oman and India. (Contributed photo)

Surrey-based Young Entrepreneur Learning Labs is leading by example.

The after-school program, which teaches children aged 7-15 entrepreneurial skills by helping students – over the course of 10 weeks – start their own micro-businesses, is expanding into the international market.

The program concludes with a market day, where children sell their wares to the general public.

Founded in 2016, learning labs creator Tressa Wood has started licensing the program to other cities, and more recently, has garnered the interest of clients abroad.

A group of entrepreneurs who have started to go through the licensing process are from India and Oman.

“It seems so random,” Wood said of her recent business relationship with entrepreneurs from Oman, a small coastal country which borders United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Wood said a group of business-minded Omanis, who own a franchise of the California based My Gym Children’s Fitness Centre, which is also franchised in South Surrey, sent an expression of interest to the company.

“They sent in an inquiry and it was really well written. Their interest, and perspective that they were approaching it with from seeing the value and thinking it would be well received in their country,” Wood said.

After conducting a video call with the interested businessmen, Wood said learning labs has started teaching them how the program works.

“And teaching them how to apply the concepts from one week to the next week. It’s quite a comprehensive lesson, plan and program. We have three different programs for different age groups.”

The program requires quite an effort to get running, Wood added, including finding a location to host the program.

“They are very close to getting started but not quite. Other ones, more local, are going to be starting up in April.”

Locally, the program is offered in South Surrey, Sullivan Heights, Richmond and will soon be held in Calgary.

The after-school program runs from April – June, and learning labs is accepting registration for its summer camp program.

