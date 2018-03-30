The 152 Street is now open. (File photo)

152 Street overpass repairs expected to cost $1.2 million

South Surrey structure struck by a truck in December

The provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects the cost to repair the 152 Street overpass, which was struck by an over-height commercial vehicle in December, to be approximately $1.2 million.

”The ministry is still finalizing costs for repairs to the 152nd St. underpass. It anticipates repairs to cost in the neighbourhood of $1.2 million. The ministry expects to be able to recover some of the costs through ICBC,” the ministry emailed Peace Arch News Thursday.

The overpass fully reopened earlier this month after traffic was restricted to southbound traffic only for the past three months – causing frustration for commuters and area businesses alike; Highway 99 traffic has also been limited northbound, while repairs were being done.

Repair work got underway in February, and had initially been anticipated to finish in April.

 

Previous story
Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

Just Posted

152 Street overpass repairs expected to cost $1.2 million

South Surrey structure struck by a truck in December

‘We believe that the driver feels remorseful’

RCMP request public’s help after South Surrey hit-and-run

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg to chair federal Pacific Caucus

New role takes over from Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai, who resigned after Atwal controversy

Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

The man is believed to be from Victoria

Surrey-raised hockey official whistles his way around the world

Winter Olympics, IIHF World Championship this year for linesman Nathan Vanoosten

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Emergency goalie called into NHL action

Scott Foster is an accountant during the day and a rec league goaltender at night, but he played in an NHL game Thursday night

Ferry and border delays during Easter long weekend

BC Ferries has added additional sailings to major routes

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Latest wait times at Lower Mainland border crossing

Check to see how long it will take to cross into U.S. on Friday

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Metro city destroys birder’s houses

Declining tree swallows have perfect habitat on south shore of Pitt Lake and Addington Marsh.

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Most Read

l -->