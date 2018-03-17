The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Road, has ocean views from the south facing master bedroom and main floor. It’s one of the grand prizes of the 2018 Choices Lottery. (Contributed photo)

Choices Lottery home located in White Rock

The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Road, has ocean views.

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has announced that two of six grand prize show homes for the 2018 Choices Lottery are located in White Rock and South Surrey.

The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Rd., has ocean views from the south-facing master bedroom and main floor.

The home includes a gourmet kitchen, a spice kitchen, AC, radiant floor heat, a bar area, guest bedroom and one-bedroom basement suite with a separate entrance.

The prize home package includes more than $100,000 in furnishing and accessories, plus $20,000 cash.

For more information on the White Rock prize package, visit https://bcchildren.com/white-rock/

The South Surrey home, a three-level, 3,678 square-foot home, features four bedrooms, a “stunning” ensuite, recreation room, covered patio and more. The package includes $75,000 furnishings, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 crossover, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUv and $500,000 cash.

Information on that prize package can be found at https://bcchildren.com/south-surrey/

The cut-off for the ‘Early Bird Draw’ is March 29. The winner is to have the choice of $10,000 in vacation/travel gift cards plus $5,000 cash every year for 20 years, or they can choose a vacation property at Watermark Beach Resort – fully furnished condo, one-bedroom-plus-den and 841 square feet with parking – or $250,000 cash.

Individuals who purchase the lottery tickets before the Early Bird deadline will also be eligible to win the Grand Prize Show Home Package. The Grand Prize cut-off is April 12.

There are six grand prize home packages available: South Surrey (Estate at Southwood); Vancouver (NAVÍO at the Creek); Vancouver Island (SookePoint Ocean Cottage); Squamish (Crumpit Woods); Vernon (Predator Ridge); and White Rock (Miramar Village).

Winners have the option of accepting $2.2 million in tax-free cash instead.

Tickets are three for $100, six for $175, nine for $250 or 20 for $500. For more information, visit bcchildren.com

 

The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Road, has ocean views from the south facing master bedroom and main floor. It’s one of the grand prizes of the 2018 Choices Lottery. (Contributed photo)

The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Road, has ocean views from the south facing master bedroom and main floor. It’s one of the grand prizes of the 2018 Choices Lottery. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Fraser Valley real estate predicted to slow down in 2018

Just Posted

Choices Lottery home located in White Rock

The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Road, has ocean views.

Pedestrian in critical condition after South Surrey crash identified

RCMP said they have been in contact with the woman’s family

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for Agassiz-based SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

Tourism report gives White Rock high marks

Surveys indicate parking, walkability and restaurants are priorities for visitors

White Rock council divided over United Church plan

Variances for combined church and care facility approved, despite concerns from Knight, Fathers and Chesney

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

BCHL Today: Wenatchee Wild goaltenders a cause for concern

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

VIDEO: ‘Big time disappointment’ as Vancouver Giants fall to undermanned Kelowna Rockets

Head coach Jason McKee very unhappy with effort in Giants’ regular season home finale

Hometown cheers on B.C.’s Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Local skier tops the podium in 7.5km race at the PyeongChang Paralympics

Experts: Society has a role in trying to prevent domestic violence

Experts are speaking out following the murder of a woman and her son in Ontario

Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa

Feds have said they won’t try to recover money overpaid until all outstanding issues are fixed

Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

Phenomenon linked to a powerful current created by charged particles in Earth’s upper atmosphere

Most Read

l -->