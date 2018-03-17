Choices Lottery home located in White Rock

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has announced that two of six grand prize show homes for the 2018 Choices Lottery are located in White Rock and South Surrey.
The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Rd., has ocean views from the south-facing master bedroom and main floor.
The home includes a gourmet kitchen, a spice kitchen, AC, radiant floor heat, a bar area, guest bedroom and one-bedroom basement suite with a separate entrance.
The prize home package includes more than $100,000 in furnishing and accessories, plus $20,000 cash.
For more information on the White Rock prize package, visit https://bcchildren.com/white-rock/
The South Surrey home, a three-level, 3,678 square-foot home, features four bedrooms, a “stunning” ensuite, recreation room, covered patio and more. The package includes $75,000 furnishings, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 crossover, a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUv and $500,000 cash.
Information on that prize package can be found at https://bcchildren.com/south-surrey/
The cut-off for the ‘Early Bird Draw’ is March 29. The winner is to have the choice of $10,000 in vacation/travel gift cards plus $5,000 cash every year for 20 years, or they can choose a vacation property at Watermark Beach Resort – fully furnished condo, one-bedroom-plus-den and 841 square feet with parking – or $250,000 cash.
Individuals who purchase the lottery tickets before the Early Bird deadline will also be eligible to win the Grand Prize Show Home Package. The Grand Prize cut-off is April 12.
There are six grand prize home packages available: South Surrey (Estate at Southwood); Vancouver (NAVÍO at the Creek); Vancouver Island (SookePoint Ocean Cottage); Squamish (Crumpit Woods); Vernon (Predator Ridge); and White Rock (Miramar Village).
Winners have the option of accepting $2.2 million in tax-free cash instead.
Tickets are three for $100, six for $175, nine for $250 or 20 for $500. For more information, visit bcchildren.com