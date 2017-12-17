TONIGHT: City of Surrey could approve contractor for Hawthorne Park project

The city wants the project to commence on Jan. 8th, 2018

A rendering of Hawthorne Rotary Park from The City of Surrey.

The City of Surrey is one step closer to approving the Hawthorne Park project.

After going through a few different candidates, the city’s engineering department is recommending that council should select Tybo Contracting Ltd. to complete phase one of the project.

Estimates show that phase one should cost approximately $11.25 million.

City council could confirm if Tybo Contracting Ltd. will undertake the project when council meets on Monday.

According to the report, phase one of the contract is expected to start on Jan. 8th, 2018, wrapping up on Sept. 28th, 2018.

This should come much to the dismay of Hawthorne Park opponents. Vocal opponent Steven Pettigrew told the Now-Leader last week that the project should be stalled. He cites that the city has yet to figure things out with Hjorth Road elementary, funding has yet to be taken care of, and the environmental report has yet to be filed.



