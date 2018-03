Minor injuries reported in three-vehicle crash at 168 Street and 24 Avenue

Surrey RCMP were on the scene of a three-vehicle collision at the 168 Street and 24 Avenue intersection Friday morning.

Two vehicles sustained front-end damage, and were towed from the scene. No information was available regarding the third vehicle.

Surrey RCMP say minor injuries were reported and at least one person was taken to hospital.

Traffic southbound on 168 Street was backed up while crews dealt with the crash.

Emergency crews cleared the scene by 9 a.m.