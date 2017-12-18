Comet, the tiny kitten, gets a Christmas miracle

Comet came into the Langley shelter covered in ringworm and starving to death

Comet, the three-week-old kitten just got a Christmas miracle, now safe in the warm arms of staff at the Patti Dale animal shelter in Langley.

A couple saw the tiny kitten wandering around a farm in Langley, near death, starving, all alone and covered with ringworm, said LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson.

“Comet is a perfect example of the need for the LAPS cat intake and isolation facility (ISOasis) being built right now,” said Nelson.

Ringworm is incredibly infectious and strict isolation needs to be followed to keep the other shelter animals and staff from not getting it, too, she said.

“When sweet little Comet came in, our isolation rooms were full, but we knew we had to give him the chance he needs to survive this winter,” explained Nelson. So they used another room in the shelter as a temporary solution.

Up went the familiar, but not ideal, paper sign warning of the ringworm.

Being so young, Comet also needs around-the-clock care, including bottle feeding.

Every two hours, staff put on booties, gloves, and gowns to bottle feed baby Comet to supplement the wet food he is eating on his own.

“These small sacrifices are totally worth it to give Comet the hope and second chance he deserves,” she added.

2018 Will be a Ground-Breaking Year at LAPS

The finishing touches are being put on the ISOasis cat intake building that is located right beside the current Patti Dale animal shelter on 56 Avenue in Aldergrove. LAPS is hoping to open the doors to this much-needed facility in late January.

The LAPS ISOasis will be the first of its kind in Canada, a cat-specific intake and isolation facility, and will go down in cat care history for offering isolation care for treatment of ringworm and other extremely infectious diseases that stray or abandoned felines contract when out on their own.

Lafarge donated the cement and put in the foundation for the building.

An outpouring of donations — around $600,000 — has brought ‘The Mews at ISOasis’ to this point, said Nelson.

READ MORE: Cat condos in Langley inching towards reality

In Langley, roughly 23,000 homeless cats, combined with owned cats, are producing about 80,000 kittens every year. Seventy five per cent of those kittens will die before they are six months old. Not only do cats often struggle more in shelter than dogs, they are significantly more likely to be sick when brought into the shelter.

 

UPDATE: Two suspects nabbed from Surrey RCMP’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ Christmas list
Jaws of Life used to pull driver from truck after rolling over into Surrey ditch

Jaws of Life used to pull driver from truck after rolling over into Surrey ditch

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. eastbound on South Fraser Perimetre Road, west of 104th Avenue

‘Concept planning’ for a new Surrey hospital is underway

It’s a first step in planning for a hospital here

Cuban woman wanted for trafficking in a school zone arrested at South Surrey border

47-year-old returned to U.S. officials by Canada Border Services Agency

Surrey Libraries’ top books for 2017 include ‘Potter’ and several mystery/thriller titles

A couple of classics also make the ‘checked out’ list

Surrey Eagles score eight on Teddy Bear Toss night

BC Hockey League team earns win, tie before holiday break

5 to start your day

A fatal crash on a Vancouver bridge, a new hospital is coming to Surrey and more

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

One person is dead and two are in serious condition following a collision on the Vancouver bridge

Ridge RCMP impound new Jaguar with ‘N’

Driver ticketed for going 139 kilometres and hour in an 80 zone.

Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Customers can get $2 off any outstanding fees or fines per non-perishable food item they bring in

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

