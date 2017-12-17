More than 1,000 without power in Surrey due to fallen power line

Crews estimate that the power will be back on around noon.

A power outage in Newton on Sunday has left about 1,400 people without power.

Crews are onsite in #SurreyBC working to repair a downed wire and restore power to 1,400 customers by noon. Updates: https://t.co/Xo0cGWkLTR pic.twitter.com/rRuNNIeXGY — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 17, 2017

B.C. Hydro reported that a fallen power line cut off electricity for residents in the area. The affected area includes King George Boulevard at 76th Avenue. A four-way stop procedure is in effect for the area.

According to the outage map, part of King’s Cross Shopping Centre is also affected by the outage The Real Canadian Superstore in that complex appears to be affected by the outage.

Power has been out in the area since 6:56 a.m., according to B.C. Hydro reports. They estimate that the power should be back on around noon.



