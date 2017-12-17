More than 1,000 without power in Surrey due to fallen power line

Crews estimate that the power will be back on around noon.

A power outage in Newton on Sunday has left about 1,400 people without power.

B.C. Hydro reported that a fallen power line cut off electricity for residents in the area. The affected area includes King George Boulevard at 76th Avenue. A four-way stop procedure is in effect for the area.

According to the outage map, part of King’s Cross Shopping Centre is also affected by the outage The Real Canadian Superstore in that complex appears to be affected by the outage.

Power has been out in the area since 6:56 a.m., according to B.C. Hydro reports. They estimate that the power should be back on around noon.


trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Trevor on Twitter

Previous story
Owl found dead in South Surrey after eating rat poison
Next story
Coast Capital Savings donates $14,000 to Surrey Food Bank

Just Posted

Jaws of Life used to pull driver from truck after rolling over into Surrey ditch

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. eastbound on South Fraser Perimetre Road, west of 104th Avenue

‘Concept planning’ for a new Surrey hospital is underway

It’s a first step in planning for a hospital here

Cuban woman wanted for trafficking in a school zone arrested at South Surrey border

47-year-old returned to U.S. officials by Canada Border Services Agency

Comet, the tiny kitten, gets a Christmas miracle

Comet came into the Langley shelter covered in ringworm and starving to death

Surrey Libraries’ top books for 2017 include ‘Potter’ and several mystery/thriller titles

A couple of classics also make the ‘checked out’ list

Surrey Eagles score eight on Teddy Bear Toss night

BC Hockey League team earns win, tie before holiday break

5 to start your day

A fatal crash on a Vancouver bridge, a new hospital is coming to Surrey and more

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

One person is dead and two are in serious condition following a collision on the Vancouver bridge

Ridge RCMP impound new Jaguar with ‘N’

Driver ticketed for going 139 kilometres and hour in an 80 zone.

Swap food for fines at Fraser Valley Regional Library

Customers can get $2 off any outstanding fees or fines per non-perishable food item they bring in

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Most Read