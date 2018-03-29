Ground is starting to take shape for two 15- and 16-storey towers under construction in White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo)

PHOTOS: Work well underway at Miramar Village

Trees removed as ground prepared for two 15- and 16-storey buildings

The foot print of the Miramar Village’s second phase – two 15- and 16-storey towers – is starting to take shape in White Rock.

Crews worked to remove two trees on Thrift Avenue Thursday, just south of Bryant Park, and on the southwest corner of the future site of the two buildings, which will include 229 apartments and space for 14 shops.

The project, being developed by Bosa Properties, is expected to be complete by 2020.

Details on the project, and many other major construction developments, can be found on the city’s construction information portal webpage.

 

Tree cut down on the edge of Bryant Park Thursday to make way for the second phase of the Miramar Village. (Contributed photo)

Crews limb two trees on Thrift Avenue, near the entrance to Miramar Village Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

