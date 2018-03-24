UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP told Peace Arch News Saturday morning that the boy had been located.

A 13-year-old boy has been reported missing.

Surrey RCMP issued a press release at 4:40 p.m. Friday, saying that Beaudin Hamm was last seen at 11 a.m., March 21 in the 12700-block of 115A Avenue in Surrey.

He has not been seen or heard from since and police say the family is concerned for his health and well-being.

Beaudin is described by police as Caucasian, 5’3”, 55 lbs, with short blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a sleeveless yellow t-shirt, and possibly a camouflage sweater. He also rides a BMX bicycle.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number: 2018-39381.