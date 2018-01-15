Third Victoria person pricked by needle in past week

Police say this one appears to have been deliberately placed

In a trend that we’re hearing about all too often these past few weeks, another person has been pricked by a discarded needle in downtown Victoria.

Police were called to the 700-block of Johnson Street Monday morning after a woman reported she found a hypodermic needle placed in a planter, with the needle sticking up. The woman was not pricked this time, but told police she had been pricked while gardening sometime in the previous week.

In that instance she told police the needle had been placed in another planter in the same area. VicPD says the woman sought medical attention at that time.

VicPD say this case, the needle appeared to be deliberately placed in the planter.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 250-995-7654 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

