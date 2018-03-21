U.S. and Canadian diplomats worked together to clean the border Wednesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Video: Diplomats clean South Surrey shoreline

Canadian, American government officials collect garbage near Peace Arch Park

A common goal brought together diplomats of both sides of the Canada/U.S. border Wednesday morning.

Consul General of Canada Brandon Lee, based out of Seattle, met with Consul General of the United States Katherine Dhanani, based out of Vancouver, at the Peace Arch Park with about 20 other diplomats to clean both the park and shoreline.

Herded by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Matt Lieurance, the group started at the park and made their way along the shoreline, picking up and documenting every piece of garbage on the way.

In less than an hour, the group collected hundreds of articles of trash – weighing more than 68 pounds – on the Canadian side.

“The park looked clean, but look what came out,” said Lee, who drove to the border that morning.

When the group met, the only way to tell each other’s nationality apart was through conversation.

“What side are you from?” was a common question asked, which in some cases followed by political chit-chat, including the Kinder Morgan pipeline and border security.

During the walk, there was at least one interest that was unwavering – the desire to have a clean environment.

“Ultimately, the benefit is global,” Dhanani told Peace Arch News, while holding a clipboard while documenting every piece of litter – “down to the cigarette butt” – on the walk.

“This is stuff that’s going to end up in the ocean. This is not just a local impact, although we care about the local impact. This is a national shoreline cleanup.”

Dhanani, who has spent her career working for the U.S government, said she’s been working out of the Vancouver office for the past six months and has had face-to-face interactions with Lee on three occasions.

U.S. Consulate General Vancouver public affairs officer Kathey-Lee Galvin said the consulate consistently searches for ways to collaborate with its Canadian counterpart.

She said the idea for a beach cleanup came out of a marine debris conference held last week in San Diego.

The event was the first time both consulates met for a shoreline cleanup, both organizations expressed interest in making it an annual event.

The details of the garbage collected are to be forwarded to the Vancouver Aquarium for its Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup initiative.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Matt Lieurance collects a can and a balloon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Consul General of Canada Brandon Lee searches for garbage along the train tracks in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Video: Diplomats clean South Surrey shoreline

Canadian, American government officials collect garbage near Peace Arch Park

Most Read

