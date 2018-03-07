VIDEO: White Rock house demolished to make way for parkade

City purchased the property for $1.4 million in 2016

Construction crews started to demolish a house Wednesday to make way for the city’s new $10.4 million four-level parkade at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street.

White Rock council voted to award the first contract for construction of the city’s controversial waterfront parkade Jan. 29. Council voted 6-1 to award the first tender package to Jacob Bros. Construction at the bid price of $4,153,077.

The city purchased the home, located one-block away from West Beach, for $1.4 million in 2016.

Prior to the purchase, the house was owned by former White Rock councillor Alan Campbell, who served on council from 2008 to 2014, but was not reelected for a third term.

Campbell told Peace Arch News in 2016 that he built the house on a vacant lot 30 years ago.

The project is one of many major construction projects taking place in White Rock.