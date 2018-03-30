Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicles and individuals in these images, which they say were captured by a witness to a hit-and-run collision that occurred Sunday evening in South Surrey. The driver of the van (bottom left) is believed to have also witnessed the collision. (Surrey RCMP images)

‘We believe that the driver feels remorseful’

RCMP request public’s help after South Surrey hit-and-run

Surrey RCMP made a second plea for the public’s assistance Thursday in identifying the driver believed to be involved in a serious hit-and-run collision last week.

A pedestrian was struck at about 8 p.m. March 18 in the 2700-block of King George Boulevard. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with “serious,” but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Speaking to the driver will allow us to find out what happened in this collision,” said Cpl. Samantha Audley in a news release.

“We believe that the driver feels remorseful about what has happened, and coming forward to the police will help bring closure to both the driver and the person who they injured.”

Police circulated images to the media and public on March 19, and again on Thursday, of two people at the scene. Police have also released a photo of a van (see www.peacearchnews.com), and say its driver may have witnessed the collision.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door sedan with a tan interior, possibly an early-2000s model Acura TL. Police say the driver was wearing a black coat, and a passenger a light-coloured coat.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

– Aaron Hinks

 

RCMP images are requesting the public’s help in identifying the people in this photo. (RCMP image)

Previous story
Latest wait times at Lower Mainland border crossing

Just Posted

‘We believe that the driver feels remorseful’

RCMP request public’s help after South Surrey hit-and-run

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg to chair federal Pacific Caucus

New role takes over from Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai, who resigned after Atwal controversy

Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

Coast Guard and Air Force searched all night but didn’t find anything

Surrey-raised hockey official whistles his way around the world

Winter Olympics, IIHF World Championship this year for linesman Nathan Vanoosten

Cloverdale’s KPU Tech campus receives $500,000 to fund trades, tech equipment

Kwantlen Polytechnic University one of 15 post-secondary institutions to receive provincial funding

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Latest wait times at Lower Mainland border crossing

Check to see how long it will take to cross into U.S. on Friday

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Metro city destroys birder’s houses

Declining tree swallows have perfect habitat on south shore of Pitt Lake and Addington Marsh.

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Giants fall flat against Royals

Vancouver delivers ‘C’ performance as Victoria evens series at two games apiece

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

Most Read

l -->