White Rock celebrates International Women’s Day

City says ‘there is still a lot of work to do.’

City of White Rock council issued a statement Thursday to “celebrate the courage exhibited by women in our history and in recent times, through movements like #metoo.

The statement, tweeted by the city on International Women’s Day, acknowledges progress towards equality, but “there is still a lot of work to do.”

“In White Rock, we have many women in our community, at City Hall, and on Council that are tremendous role models who exemplify leadership and success. As a Council, we would like to honour the women in our community and encourage them to continue to Press for Progress.”

The White Rock Business Improvement Association also shared a celebratory message on International Women’s Day.

“Special shoutout to all the amazing ladies running White Rock businesses,” the tweeted note said. “Our community just wouldn’t be the same without your strength, dedication and hard work!”

Today, an opening reception will be held for the launch of the Celebrating Her-Story Art Show.

The event, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre. The exhibit will run until April 20.

Artists are invited by Semiahmoo Arts to submit a maximum of three works of arts celebrating International Women’s Day and/or advocates for gender parity.

Details on the event, or to apply for the art show, visit here.

Previous story
VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal
Next story
Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismisses lawyer at sentencing for wife’s death

Just Posted

Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismisses lawyer at sentencing for wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi ordered to return to court Tuesday

Surrey’s ‘Women in Business’ award winners celebrated on International Women’s Day

Six awards announced at annual SBOT event, which featured speech by former PM Kim Campbell

White Rock celebrates International Women’s Day

City says ‘there is still a lot of work to do.’

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

Four-storey, 55-unit apartment building proposed for Clayton

Public hearing scheduled for March 12 council meeting

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

VIDEO: Local developers haul syringe-ladened camper from Fraser River

Mess sat at Peg Leg Bar in Chilliwack for weeks as people tried to secure funding for cleanup

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study

In B.C., 153,300 children – or one-in-five – are living below the poverty line

Sons of Iranian-Canadian professor who died in Tehran prison arrive in Canada

Kavous Seyed-Emami, a 63-year-old sociology professor was held at Tehran’s Evin prison this year

Most Read

l -->