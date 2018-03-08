White Rock celebrates International Women’s Day

City says ‘there is still a lot of work to do.’

City of White Rock council issued a statement Thursday to “celebrate the courage exhibited by women in our history and in recent times, through movements like #metoo.”

The statement, tweeted by the city on International Women’s Day, acknowledges progress towards equality, but “there is still a lot of work to do.”

“In White Rock, we have many women in our community, at City Hall, and on Council that are tremendous role models who exemplify leadership and success. As a Council, we would like to honour the women in our community and encourage them to continue to Press for Progress.”

The White Rock Business Improvement Association also shared a celebratory message on International Women’s Day.

“Special shoutout to all the amazing ladies running White Rock businesses,” the tweeted note said. “Our community just wouldn’t be the same without your strength, dedication and hard work!”

Today, an opening reception will be held for the launch of the Celebrating Her-Story Art Show.

The event, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at White Rock Community Centre. The exhibit will run until April 20.

Artists are invited by Semiahmoo Arts to submit a maximum of three works of arts celebrating International Women’s Day and/or advocates for gender parity.

Details on the event, or to apply for the art show, visit here.