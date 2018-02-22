White Rock ‘demoviction’ complaint heard at RTB

Misty Fredericks (right), with her daughter Angelina, stands in front of the window she has painted in her Maple Street rental house to protest what she claims is a ‘demoviction’ by Oviedo Developments. (Alex Browne photo)

A White Rock mother and Oviedo Developments have laid their cards on the table, now it’s up to the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) to decide which one is playing by the rules.

Misty Fredericks had told Peace Arch News that Oviedo haven’t given her proper notice to vacant the house she has been renting at 1569 Maple St., which is to be demolished as part of the site of a temporary sales centre for the company’s planned multi-storey development on Findlay Street.

Oviedo CEO Kanwar Dhamrait disagreed, telling PAN that the company has given her “everything as per regulations.”

The feuding parties took their disagreement to an RTB hearing Wednesday morning.

Fredericks and Dhamrait were each given time to pitch their case to an arbitrator over a conference call, the call lasted approximately 30 minutes.

The arbitrator told both parties that she has one week to make her decision on the case.