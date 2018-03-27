Potential customers made their way through White Rock First United Church Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock First United Church liquidates

Officials sell off 62 years of collected items

A liquidation sale marked the end of an era for White Rock’s First United Church.

The church sold off 62 years of collected items Saturday as Peninsula United officials prepare for the redevelopment of the property.

Items – everything from children’s toys, videocassette recorders to religious material – were sprawled on tables in the church’s basement as potential customers weaved their way through the room.

The church, in it’s current form, will soon cease to exist following a split vote from White Rock council to grant requested variances for a development permit for the property.

Built more than six decades ago, the 15385 Semiahmoo Ave. building is to be demolished to make way for a four-storey residential care facility that will incorporate a new, ground-level Peninsula United Church that Lutes said “will serve the community that is here and also the community to come

Previous story
California woman held on criminal warrants at Peace Arch border

Just Posted

Businesses funded $50K of Surrey mayor’s trip to ‘prestigious’ real estate conference in France

City says Hepner’s visit to Les Marche International des Professionnels de l’immobilier has already led to an ‘investor inquiry’

VIDEO: More details released about wrong-way driver on Highway 99

RCMP confirm he did not go the wrong way through the tunnel, but through the counterflow barriers

Seven years and still no answers in Surrey killing

Devon Allaire-Bell, 19, was stabbed to death seven Easters ago, in Newton

California woman held on criminal warrants at Peace Arch border

Suspect wanted in Arizona for burglary, other charges

White Rock First United Church liquidates

Officials sell off 62 years of collected items

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Students clash over reproductive rights at B.C. college

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus was the place for heated debate Tuesday afternoon

Richmond man found guilty in 2015 murder of his mother

Redelma Belisario was found dead in her own home

As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

Doctor at only clinic in Canada to offer medical-grade heroin says federal move good for B.C.

Parents of drowned Sask. boy sue school board

Saskatchewan children’s advocate said the boy’s death was preventable

Province gives $5.4 million to trades training

Money earmarked to help post-secondary schools replace obsolete equipment

Calgary police officer shot, suspect dead

The injured officer is said to be in stable condition

Canada, provinces lack clear plan to adapt to climate change, auditors say

Canada has committed to cutting emissions by at least 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030

‘Violated and humiliated’: Inmate claims privacy breach in jail

Latest lawsuit makes at least 4 against Okanagan Correctional Centre, just 14 months after opening

Most Read

l -->