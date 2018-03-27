White Rock First United Church liquidates

Potential customers made their way through White Rock First United Church Saturday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A liquidation sale marked the end of an era for White Rock’s First United Church.

The church sold off 62 years of collected items Saturday as Peninsula United officials prepare for the redevelopment of the property.

Items – everything from children’s toys, videocassette recorders to religious material – were sprawled on tables in the church’s basement as potential customers weaved their way through the room.

The church, in it’s current form, will soon cease to exist following a split vote from White Rock council to grant requested variances for a development permit for the property.

Built more than six decades ago, the 15385 Semiahmoo Ave. building is to be demolished to make way for a four-storey residential care facility that will incorporate a new, ground-level Peninsula United Church that Lutes said “will serve the community that is here and also the community to come