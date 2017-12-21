Surrey’s Scott Hargrove enjoyed roaring success in 2017

The 22-year-old race car driver won 10 of 12 races on the Porsche GT3 Challenge Cup Canada circuit

Scott Hargrove (centre) celebrates one of this 12 wins on the Porsche GTW Challenge Cup Canada circuit. (Submitted photo)

No matter what sport you play, it might be harder to have a more successful year than Scott Hargrove in 2017.

Although, he could have won two more races…

Hargrove was a beast this year out on the track, racing in the Porsche GT3 Challenge Cup Canada. In 12 races this season, Hargrove won 10 of them.

After wrapping up a wildly successful season, Hargrove was hesitant to disclose the secret behind his success.

“It’s probably a good thing that I don’t know,” he jokes.

“You could say it’s one part natural talent, one part dedication and another part just being surrounded by the right people that give you the right equipment,” he said.

“Another thing is just confidence,” said Hargrove. “I’ve driven the car for a while and I knew what it was capable of. That’s not always the case for a lot of people.”

“Once you start winning, momentum builds and confidence grows,” he said.

Prior to the start of the 2017 season, Hargrove raced with Open Road Auto Group, which is based out of the Lower Mainland. In his first year racing with the team, he finished first overall in the Porsche GT3 Challenge Cup Canada.

In that year, he won six of 10 races, and finished no worse than second overall in any race.

While a year like that was hard to beat, Hargrove managed to find another gear after joining Pfaff Motorsports prior to the 2017 season. The company, which is based out of Toronto, teamed up with Hargrove for a memorable 2017 campaign.

Like any humble driver, Hargrove credits Pfaff Motorsports for helping him become a mainstay on the podium.

“They set the bar high for me,” he said. “If you’re on a bad team with a good car, something is going to go wrong. These guys were vital to my success.”

Out of all ten race wins on the year, Hargrove was able to pinpoint one that was the most memorable.

“All of them were great, but the race in Montreal on a Formula One weekend when I raced in front of the most people.”

He also received kudos from world-renowned race car driver Sebastian Vettel, who was in Montreal that weekend as part of the Formula One circuit.

“It’s sort of a humbling experience when you get compliments from a guy like that,” Hargrove said. “You know they also watch the race too.”

With a rapidly expanding trophy shelf, Hargrove is set to embark on a new challenge in 2018.

For the last four years, Hargrove has been driving in a circuit where all participants drive the same car. Next year, he will take his Porsche GT3 Cup Car against different models in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge.

Hargrove is confident that he’s ready to take this next step in his career.

“Absolutely. I think I’ve been ready for a couple of years now,” he said.

In 2018, Hargrove will race on an international circuit throughout Canada and the United States. His first race takes place in St. Petersburg, Florida from March 9th to 11th.

He’ll also get a chance to race close to home in July, when the Pirelli World Challenge makes a stop in Portland.

“I’ve never raced that close to friends and family before,” he said. “It’s going to be a great experience to have everyone down there.”

From his previous experience racing in both Pro Mazda and Indy tournaments, Hargrove mentions that he’s already comfortable with a few of the eleven different circuits on the schedule for 2018.

“The nice thing for me is that going into next year, some of the tracks are ones that I’ve already raced on,” he said. “There’s less of a jump.”

“The big difference for me will be racing against all of these other manufacturers. Now I’m showcasing my own car, whereas before they were trying to make everybody equal.”

Hargrove will already be a part of a top-notch Porsche team on the circuit. In 2017, Porsche drivers earned the most points in the Pirelli World Challenge.

He hopes to add to their success next year.

“I’m not just going to be there to be there,” said Hargrove. “I’m, going to be there to win.”



