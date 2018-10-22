Fans of The Beatles gather for a photo outside the Cavern Club during Liverpool International BeatleWeek Festival. Bookings are now open for the 2019 festival through Everything Liverpool Canada.

5 reasons Canadian Beatles fans need to grab this trip of a lifetime

Everything Liverpool Canada prepares their 2019 trip to International Beatleweek

For Canadian Beatles fans, the Everything Liverpool Canada VIP trip to International BeatleWeek Festival in Liverpool should be at the top of your bucket list.

Every year, founder and massive Beatles fan, Bill Brooks organizes this ultimate trip for Canadian fans to help them get fully immersed in everything Beatles. Bill takes care of all the details, including securing a Gold Anthology pass for each guest, which guarantees entry into every event during the weeklong festival. The trip is designed to be as close to all-inclusive as possible, with Bill and his team booking and planning round trip British Airways flights, hotels and other exclusive perks, ensuring guests can sit back and take in everything Liverpool has to offer.

“Our trips are designed to help Canadians Get Back to where the Beatles magic began,” Brooks says of the Everything Liverpool trips. “We take care of all the major planning and aim to create more than just a trip to Liverpool. It’s an unforgettable experience for a group of like-minded Canadian Beatles fans who build connections for life and bond over the greatest band in the world. By joining our trip guests also get access to exclusive events and perks others don’t have access to including a Welcome Party with special guests, dedicated experience hosts and other surprises along the way.”

So why should you book this unforgettable Beatles experience trip:

Get Back to where it all began: Rather than simply playing their songs on repeat here’s your chance to follow in the footsteps of the band by visiting iconic landmarks from the Beatles’ history, including the Cavern Club, Penny Lane, Strawberry Fields and maybe even Eleanor Rigby.

Come Together with Beatles fans from around the world: Every year International BeatleWeek attracts Beatles fans from all over the world including performances by international Beatles bands from over 70 countries!

Abbey Road’s 50th Anniversary: The 2019 International BeatleWeek marks 50 years since the release of Abbey Road, the last album the band recorded together. Celebrate this legendary album and its massive hits like “Here Comes the Sun” and “Something.”

Explore Liverpool: The people, the accents, the history and the culture make Liverpool a city unlike any other in Europe. Take the Ferry Cross the Mersey or visit the iconic Liver building where the liver birds sit atop to keep the city safe. As Europe’s capital of culture in 2018, a trip to Liverpool is one you will never forget.

You need a vacation: Let the Everything Liverpool team take care of all the major planning and sit back to enjoy a vacation like no other.

Ready to learn more? Book your Everything Liverpool Canada VIP trip to International BeatleWeek Aug. 20-28 by Oct. 31 to guarantee your stay at the Hard Day’s Night Hotel, the world’s only Beatles-inspired hotel. Contact Everything Liverpool today and find them on Facebook at Everything Liverpool Canada.

 

Beatles fans gather outside the gates at Strawberry Fields while on tour during Liverpool International BeatleWeek Festival. Bookings are now open for the 2019 festival through Everything Liverpool Canada.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Pets make family’s business dreams come true

Just Posted

White Rock mayor-elect to focus on water, communication, OCP

Mayor-elect Darryl Walker says he doesn’t drink White Rock’s tap water

Early morning crash in Surrey on Sunday sends three to hospital

Traffic crash at 4 a.m. at 152nd and 88th Avenue. Police say intersection closed for “some time.”

Photos: Great Pumpkin Run takes place at White Rock waterfront

Families dressed in Halloween costumes for annual event

White Rock Computer Club teaches the way of the future

From cat memes to security, the club has been teaching internet for the past 20 years

THE DEFEAT: Tom Gill concedes to Doug McCallum in Surrey mayoral race

Only one Surrey First candidate, Linda Annis, has been elected to city council

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

Fraser Valley man dead after head on crash in Okanagan

Accident occurred at about 7:35 a.m.

B.C. oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

Dr. Juanita Crook, a Kelowna oncologist, has seen 100 per cent success using brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in some patients.

Kennedy Stewart challenged with building bridges as mayor of Vancouver: expert

The former NDP MP, who ran as an Independent, will lead 10 councillors divided across four parties

B.C. Youtuber to seal himself ‘in a jar’ to demonstrate impacts of climate change

Kurtis Baute wants to see how long he can last in a 1,000 cubic foot, air-tight greenhouse

One of Taiwan’s fastest trains derails, killing at least 18

The train was carrying more than 360 people

Scheer marks one-year countdown to federal election with campaign-style speech

Conservative Leader insists that it will be Justin Trudeau who ‘makes it personal’

Most Read

l -->