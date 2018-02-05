5 reasons to visit your South Surrey Fatburger today!

(And a delicious burger is just one of them)

Visit Ravi Sidhu and her team at Fatburger’s new Grandview Central Shopping Centre restaurant.

Ravi Sidhu didn’t intend to pursue a career in the restaurant industry. In fact, she trained as a lab assistant, but found she missed working with the public.

When her sister offered her a job in her restaurant, the experience opened her eyes to new possibilities.

“I love interacting with people and staff every day. When people come to a restaurant, they’re happy and the atmosphere is just something you want to be a part of,” Ravi reflects.

Ravi joined Fatburger in the Lower Mainland 10 years ago as a store manager, before becoming district franchise manager at the corporate level.

“I loved the way things were done at Fatburger – how the food is so fresh and made to order.”

Ready for a new challenge, she and husband Harj took over the existing Fatburger franchise in Ladner before opening a brand new store at the Grandview Central Shopping Centre in late December.

“I had done so much and wanted to have the experience of being a franchise owner with my husband,” Ravi says. “I have this passion and enthusiasm for the company.”

Here’s why:

Fresh, flavourful burgers: Of course there’s the namesake Fatburger – crafted from fresh, never frozen, Alberta Angus beef, with no additives, binders or fillers – and the popular bacon-and-cheese burger, but there’s plenty more to sample. “We have the best hand-scooped milkshakes anywhere and the best veggie burger – everything is so fresh and made from scratch,” Ravi says. Simply sensational: Looking for something simple? The marinated grilled chicken is a true classic, Ravi notes. Big breakfast: A hearty breakfast is great any day of the week, and you can’t beat Fatburger’s bacon, eggs, toast and hashbrowns. Each weekend, Ravi joins her team to welcome the Sunday morning breakfast bunch, a group of regulars who gather for a hearty, tasty and affordable start to their day. “Our breakfast is becoming more and more popular as people learn about it – everything is made from scratch and cooked to order.” Sensational sips: Quite simply, the best milkshakes, Ravi says. Savour shakes crafted from hand-scooped, rich and creamy ice cream – Maui Banana or Mocha Java anyone? The people: When the Sidhus opened the new location, a variety of familiar faces came to visit, remembering Ravi from her first location 10 years earlier. A positive environment for customers and staff is a cornerstone of her business philosophy. “If you take care of your customers, they will take care of you and it’s the same with your staff,” she says.

Oh, and don’t forget the free Fatburger with Cheese Combo for guests who visit on the day of their birthday!