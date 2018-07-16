Are you ready to rightsize? There’s no better place than here!

Exceptional setting and design draw buyers to Chilliwack’s Vista Green (and then there’s the golf!)

Pausing before the expansive windows of the Vista Green rancher-style townhomes, overlooking the golf course, forest and farms below, Sales Manager Mick Lutz of Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing, is struck by how the view changes over the seasons.

From the lush green of spring to fall’s colourful leaves and frost-tipped evergreen winter, you just don’t tire of this view.

Tucked into the Mount Cheam foothills outside Chilliwack, Vista Green’s executive townhomes sit above the Falls Golf Club, whose challenging play and scenic views over the Fraser Valley have earned it a reputation as one of the B.C.’s best-kept secrets.

Add the proximity to Chilliwack, plus an array of recreational pursuits, and it’s clear this is THE place to be.

A unique offering

In fact, a search of available Greater Vancouver homes shows no project with homes of this quality and price point, in a similar location near a course like the Falls.

Simply hop in your golf cart for a round of golf or dinner, or head into downtown Chilliwack, home to shopping, dining and a full array of services. In summer, visit nearby Cultus Lake for swimming or paddling, take the grandkids to the Waterpark, or get away from it all – hiking, biking or fishing.

The benefits of ‘right-sizing’

While you need a change from your too-large home in the city, downsizing to the close confines of a condominium doesn’t appeal either.

For this very reason, Vista Green, built by respected, long-time Chilliwack developer Kerkhoff, has proven particularly popular with couples and older families looking to “right size.”

Boasting approximately 2,400 square feet of open-concept living, enjoy ample room for family gatherings, out-of-town guests and entertaining from your beautifully appointed kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. In every room, the quality of specifications is like that of a $1-million-plus new detached home. Some of these features include soaring ceilings, central air conditioning, on-demand hot water, smart programmable thermostat and a high-end sound system – just add music! Did we mention the spacious double garage with room for vehicles and toys alike?

Add to that the privacy and bright daylight walk-out basements afforded by the unique topography, and accessibility of having the master suite on the main floor, and this will be your home for many years.

Everything you want, nothing you don’t

The duplex-style ranchers with full walk-out basements at Vista Green are crafted to exceptional construction standards, and single shared walls connect quiet areas to ensure a peaceful home environment.

The ability to ‘lock it and leave’ means that when your favourite travel destinations beckon, there’s nothing to worry about here at home. No more weeding or mowing, but an beautiful landscape all the same!

“There’s very little maintenance required so you truly get to enjoy that lifestyle you’re wanting,” Lutz says. “There are just so many reasons to love Vista Green.”

Visit today at 51096 Falls Court., Chilliwack or call 604-745-4122 for more details!

