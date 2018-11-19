At Semiah, a smaller residential tower on the crest of White Rock hill, residents will enjoy an ideally located home in the heart of town and unrivalled views of the coastal mountains, Gulf Islands, Mount Baker and the Pacific Ocean.

Enjoy the ease of condo living with the feel of a single-family home

Locals are loving the opportunity for luxury living, close to home

When you live in – and love – White Rock, why would you want to live anywhere else?

It’s a sentiment reflected time and time again in those buying their dream home at the Semiah residence, where the majority of buyers have hailed from right here in White Rock and South Surrey.

From the start, Semiah has been focused on community and it’s that deep connection that has resonated with local residents who love where they live.

As a smaller residential tower of 88 concrete homes on the crest of White Rock hill, residents will enjoy not only an ideally located home in the heart of town but unrivalled views of the coastal mountains, Gulf Islands, Mount Baker and the Pacific Ocean.

Construction is underway, ready to welcome you home soon

As Semiah is one of the only White Rock communities currently under construction, residents will be enjoying the lifestyle they’ve dreamed of by summer 2020.

With thoughtfully designed floor plans throughout, Semiah offers much of what you want from single-family-home living without those things you don’t.

Spacious, open-concept suites, designed in the spirit of truly coastal living, provide ample room to relax with family or entertain from your elegant gourmet kitchen.

Recognizing that locals love their proximity to the ocean, expansive windows and low-threshold, centre-opening sliders opening to large, cantilevered balconies – deliberately offset to maximize natural light, sweeping views and privacy – showcase true indoor-outdoor living.

Added conveniences such as a side-by-side front-loading LG washer and dryer in your dedicated laundry room, powder room for guests, air conditioning and built-in wall safe, combine to create the convenience of condominium living with the feel of a single-family home.

There’s even a dog run and dog wash for your four-legged family member, a fitness centre and car wash bay!

Get to know your neighbours

So visit Semiah and get to know your neighbours – after all, you’ll likely have a few friends here already!

Ready to learn more?

To learn more about Semiah by Marcon, whose local roots reach back to their first offices right here in White Rock, visit the presentation centre at 1418 Johnston Rd., open daily from 12 to 5 p.m., except Friday, or by appointment. And be sure to ask about the 15 per cent deposit buyers can enjoy for a limited time!

***

With more than 11,000 homes built over its 33-year history, Marcon’s commitment to quality and exceptional after-sale customer care has established the local company as one of the most respected developers in B.C.

 

Visit the Semiah presentation centre at 1418 Johnston Rd., open daily from noon to 5 p.m., except Friday, or by appointment.

