Get ready for fall entertaining season

Sectionals, which come in handy during the fall and winter indoor entertaining season, are proving popular with customers at Valley Direct Furniture in Langley.

Shopping for furniture for many people begins with clicks on a website.

But the best way for Fraser Valley residents to experience the look and feel of a potential new piece for your living room, dining room, bedroom or kitchen is to come down and sit in it, lay on it, check the colours and see it in a good light.

“Online, you don’t get to see the workmanship that makes the piece stand out,” says Mark McKinney, one of three co-owners at Valley Direct Furniture in Langley. “This way they can see the piece, get a feel for it and envision how it would look in their own house by the way we have it set up here.”

Get ready for entertaining season

With the cooler weather prompting people to start thinking about their indoor social calendar, McKinney says, people are starting to look for ways to spruce up their homes.

Whether that’s by swapping out the old couch for a cozy new sectional, looking for a new dining table to host those extra guests at Thanksgiving or Christmastime, or maybe adding a side chair or accent table to freshen the look of a room, fall is the time many people look to enhance the interior of their home.

And with daylight hours growing shorter, choosing from a wide range of floor and table lamp styles can be a way of throwing some ambient lighting into a dark corner. You might also consider a chandelier for better lighting over the dining table.

Thinking of changing your color scheme?

In terms of colours, lighter is the trend, McKinney notes, which ties in with the more common colour schemes seen in newer home builds today. Greys and solids are very sought after, he adds, and for bedrooms and kitchens, bright whites are in.

“We’re also starting to see a bit more of the greens come in; green velvets, and the blues. The earthy tones go with almost everything.”

Buying local in more ways than one

Valley Direct enjoys good relationships with a number of local suppliers, with all of their couches made in Burnaby and Surrey, and quality solid maple bedroom sets made in Langley.

