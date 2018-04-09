Nutrition and coaching resulting in weight loss and long term healthy lifestyle

Every New Year many Canadians commit to a healthier lifestyle, but at times keeping those resolutions can become challenging without the right support.

A modest reduction in body weight can benefit a variety of health problems from diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, cancer and obesity related joint pain.

That’s where our community pharmacists and wellness coach can help.

We offer an uncompromising personal transformation protocol at Pharmasave Gateway.

“Our Pharmacy Manager and wellness coach want to be a part of your journey into better health,” says Foz Begum, co-owner of Pharmasave Gateway in South Surrey. “With obesity a leading cause in so many preventable medical conditions, a drop in body weight has an overall positive result on health.”

This local pharmacy’s medically supervised weight loss protocol, Ideal Protein, is a comprehensive weight management program with personalized one-on-one coaching that has been changing lives for over 25 years.

“Our main focus is on building relationships in the community and our mission as a team is to create a long-term positive impact for our customers. Through weight loss and nutrition, they’re able to see great results in their overall wellness,” says Tania Miller, onsite Ideal Protein coach at Pharmasave Gateway.

How it works:

Ideal Protein is a ketogenic protocol, supplying the dieter with adequate protein while burning fat and sparing muscle mass. By cutting out carbs, your body enters a phase called ketosis which burns optimal stored fat resulting in fast and dramatic results. With almost 100 gourmet foods to choose from, our program offers everything from smoothies and breakfasts to chips and decadent treats for every palate. The program is affordable and effective with a focus on long-term maintenance and education.

Support is key:

“Clients who enroll in the Ideal Protein program receive full support from our pharmacist and a personal one-on-one weight loss coach,” Miller notes. ”I have worked with hundreds of dieters over the years and consider it a honour to be involved in such a personal and life-changing journey. The accountability and relationship building is key to their success and I consider myself an expert in the psychological as well as scientific process of the plan.”

Pharmasave Gateway will also be one of the only clinics to offer free support meetings for dieters.

“Community really does matter to us and our clients’ success is our success,” Miller notes.

Ready to learn more?

On April 28th, 2018 @ 2pm Pharmasave Gateway will host a free Ideal Protein seminar, including consultations with Tania and question and answer period with an Ideal Protein Regional expert highlighting the benefits of this successful program. Special seminar pricing is available on that day only for all new sign ups.

Consultations are always complimentary and monthly seminars and product tastings are a fantastic way to learn more and meet the team.

RSVP Tania Miller, call or text 604-356-5474, or just pop in and ask for a tour! You can also follow on Instagram @idealproteinsouthsurrey.