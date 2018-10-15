Pets make family’s business dreams come true

Tori Filipenko (pictured) and brother Matthew recently opened Bosley’s by Pet Valu in White Rock, chock full of everything you need for your dogs, cats and small pets.

What do you look for when shopping for your pet’s needs? Location and selection, definitely, but what about quality products, grooming and information you can trust? White Rock pet owners have all this and more in their brand new Bosley’s by Pet Valu, recently opened by Tori and Matthew Filipenko, supported by their parents Dave and Sharon.

Seeing their self-employed dad build a career in business – both the hard work required and the rewards – Tori and Matthew looked forward to following in his footsteps. To combine that with a love of animals and community made Bosley’s the perfect fit.

“We’ve always had cats and dogs in our family, so we’ve been shopping at Bosley’s for years and it always looked like a fun business,” Matthew says.

Building on the success of their store at Panorama Village Shopping Centre in neighbouring Surrey, the spacious, new location in White Rock Central Plaza fulfilled a dream for the family that grew up in White Rock, attending school and playing sports here.

“We’re really enjoying it and there’s nothing better than being able to go to work and enjoy what you do with amazing staff and customers – two-legged and four-legged!”

The Bosley’s difference 5 ways

Quality first. The Canadian company built its reputation on quality products you won’t find everywhere. Longstanding, often exclusive, relationships with manufacturers mean pet owners trust in the food, gear and gadgets for cats, dogs and small animals. “We definitely believe in doing things a little differently and that suits our pet lovers and their pets,” Tori reflects. Ingredients you can trust. You won’t find Bosley’s exclusive pet foods on the grocery store shelves, but you will find many of the ingredients. That’s because quality food comes from quality ingredients – including proteins, fruits and vegetables pets need for optimal nutrition. Looking good. At 6,200 sq.ft., White Rock’s Bosley’s offers ample room for a great product selection, a three-bay self-serve dog wash and expert grooming services – for both dogs and cats – by experienced local groomer Tatiana Milloi. “It’s tough to find a good groomer and in Tatiana we have a great one!” Tori says. Inviting atmosphere…well-behaved pets welcome! Your pets are part of the family, something the Filipenkos and Bosley’s fully support. “The personal shopping experience is one of the features our customers really appreciate,” Matthew notes. Finding homes for pets in need. While you won’t find animals “for sale,” you will find a valuable resource for those wanting to adopt. “We don’t sell pets, we work with reputable adoption agencies to place pets with local families,” Dave says. That community-minded philosophy is important for the family business, which aims to connect with schools, sports teams and organizations like Peace Arch Hospital.

As a welcome to White Rock’s pet families, Bosley’s is offering a grand opening special coupon through Nov. 30: $5 off purchases of up to $25 and $10 off purchases of $50 or more. Sign up for their loyalty program for special deals, including a free bag of pet food on most brands after every 12 purchased.

Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, visit Bosley’s by Pet Valu in White Rock Central Plaza or in Panorama Village Shopping Centre, Surrey (15141 56th Ave., Surrey).

