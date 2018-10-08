Centra Windows can help homeowners be more comfortable in their homes through the installation of new energy-efficient windows and doors.

Top 5 fall home projects to put on your list

Centra Windows shares ways to cut your home heating costs in the colder months

There are many misconceptions about home renovations during the fall and winter months. Throughout those colder and shorter days, homeowners can take advantage of adding some much-needed warmth and comfort into their lives, save money and protect their home from preventable repairs.

Insulation

If your home is not properly insulated, you have to think about closing those tiny gaps, from the attic and walls to your windows and doors. When your home is not properly insulated, the heat will find its way out of the home, resulting in higher energy bills.

New Windows & Doors

This falls in line with insulation. Old aluminum and wood windows are inefficient at retaining heat. A major benefit of replacing your windows during the winter is that there are usually fewer delays when it comes to manufacturing, shipping and installation.

We talked to a local manufacturer and installation company of custom, energy-efficient windows, Centra Windows, They utilize an install method in the fall and winter months where they remove and install new windows one at a time, as opposed to taking every window out then installing the new ones. This way your home is protected from the elements during construction. Once the new windows are installed, homeowners experience the warmth and coziness of energy efficient windows.

Centra Windows is currently offering 10-25% off. Details are on their website at promo.centrawindows.com/factory-direct-print/

Smart Thermostat

Installing a smart thermostat is another great technique towards saving costs on your hydro bills, which tend to be higher during the winter months. You can keep your home at an optimal temperature throughout the day, enhance comfort and conserve energy. Having this completed before the cold strikes will help you save on your winter heating bills.

Clean Gutters

Gutters can turn from a necessity to a nightmare if they are neglected through the fall and winter months. A gutter clogged with leaves and debris can cause a roof to leak or water damage to the interior or exterior of your home. Plugged-up gutters also make nice homes for a variety of pests and rodents.

Tree Removal & Tree Pruning

Prepare for those winter storms by making sure you don’t have trees with branches that are at risk of falling down. Certain types of trees are more at risk than others and have weak root systems. Call an arborist if you need assistance assessing your yard.

 

Centra Windows staff can help you save money on your home heating bills with the installation of energy efficient windows.

