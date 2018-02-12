Call to book your tour of the Suncrest Retirement Community, near White Rock.

When the time is right for a retirement residence!

South Surrey senior residence expert shares key considerations for seniors and families

Would you or your parents like to spend time doing activities and spending enjoyable time with friends and family, rather than struggling to maintain the family home?

And instead of fussing and worrying about cooking, enjoy having delicious, nutritious meals prepared by talented chefs?

Certainly you’d feel better knowing a built-in community and wellness resources are close at hand.

It’s not surprising that people who move in to residences like Suncrest Retirement Community wish they had done so sooner because of all the benefits they receive.

So, indeed it may be time to consider a senior community.

After a little preliminary research – online, through friends’ recommendations and other resources – make a list of possible residences worth visiting, suggests Mardie Wolsey, from South Surrey’s new residence, Suncrest Retirement Community, near White Rock.

In addition to hearing from potential residents, Wolsey often receives initial inquiries about the residences from families looking at options for parents. After visiting potential properties, they return to shortlisted possibilities.

Here are a few considerations when making choices:

What suite would make them happiest?

How much space do they need and what design would they appreciate? As a new facility, Suncrest’s 78 independent living suites are clean, bright and airy, with many convenient, modern features, such as reasonably sized suites, high ceilings, large windows, kitchenette and balcony or patio. A current promotion with Telus also offers one year free cable, phone and internet.

How would they like their meal service?

Suncrest’s roomy dining area accommodates residents without multiple sittings, but is carefully designed to create an intimate ambience. From this comfortable setting with no assigned seating, residents enjoy cheerful, efficient table service and choices at every meal, prepared fresh on-site in the large, modern kitchen.

What amenities are important?

Just as each residence has its own character, prospective residents have their own criteria for location, appearance and amenities. How important is easy access to transit, shopping or cultural activities, for example? Do they want recreation and exercise programs offered on-site? Are out-trips important? Like Suncrest, is it within the right community with access to services and amenities?

What level of care do they need, now and in the future?

Independent living appeals to many seniors keen to enjoy time with friends and family, and more, without the trouble of home ownership.

Living in places like Suncrest means travel is not out of the question: When Hawaii calls, one simply turns the key and goes, knowing their valuables are safe and secure

“Independent living offers peace of mind: All the support they need is available to our residents” Wolsey says, pointing to features like weekly housekeeping, linen service and monitored in-house medical alert. Also available is individualized assistance and personal care, medication administration and in-house beauty salon.

In selecting a residence, it’s also important to ensure you have diverse options, especially for couples, as their care needs change over time.

“It’s comforting to children as well to know that if their parent needs help, they have it,” Wolsey says.

As time passes and even more care is needed, moving to Suncrest’s adjacent Complex Care is much easier than moving to an entirely new residence.That way, continuity of care is ensured as residents’ needs change.

Ready to learn more?

Call Suncrest Retirement Community at 604-542-6200 or email suncrestbc@telus.net to book a tour, or get the information you need. Or, just give them a call and drop in to view their lovely home at 2567 King George Blvd. in South Surrey.

