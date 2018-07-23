A retirement community can feel like home and give seniors the opportunity to thrive while participating in programs that keep the mind and body active.

White Rock Seniors Village – A Retirement Community that feels like home

Connections and activities offer seniors an opportunity to thrive

Older adults make up one of the fastest growing age groups in Canada.

According to Canada’s 2016 census, 16.9% of Canadians were aged 65 years or older and 2.2% were aged 85 years or older, representing a 20% increase in these age groups since 2011. At the same time, seniors are still experiencing loneliness in drastically high numbers across the county.

Statistic Canada states as many as 1.4 million Canadian seniors report feeling lonely, and studies are showing that loneliness can negatively affect both physical and mental health and, in some cases, lead to mortality.

Retirement communities such as White Rock Seniors Village handle the topic of loneliness and isolation on a daily basis and acknowledge the important role seniors have in our communities.

At Retirement Concepts communities, staff encourage their seniors to take part in the day-to-day activity that helps them to engage in meaningful conversations to help combat the loneliness felt by many.

There are opportunities for interaction at every corner of these communities, from nurses and care aids to fellow residents and activities that provide fulfillment each day.

“I have had more fun here in the last two years than I had in the last 10 years!” says Sheila Herbert, a resident at White Rock Seniors Village.

Although the move to retirement living can feel like a drastic change to many seniors who are used to their day-to-day routines, the benefits far outweigh the negatives as the change can provide a sense of security, community and constant social opportunities.

A retirement community can feel like home and give seniors the opportunity to thrive while participating in programs that keep the mind and body active.

“This is the best place in the world for older people,” says Lois Stein, who has lived in White Rock Seniors Village for three years. “You’re going to love it!”

To find out more about how you can make White Rock Seniors Village your home, call 604-541-4663 or visit retirementconcepts.com/locations/white-rock-seniors-village

