Team Delta mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop stands with council candidate Joan Hansen. (James Smith photo)

Bishop to make Tsawwassen ambulance station a top priority if elected Delta mayor

Currently, the closest ambulance station is located in Ladner

Mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop says putting an ambulance station in Tsawwassen will be among her top priorities if elected on Oct. 20.

In a Team Delta press release, Bishop said the South Delta area is becoming more densely populated with residential homes and commercial ventures.

“It is an exceptionally challenging situation when the nearest ambulance station is located in Ladner, and an emergency-services vehicle may have to travel 12 or 13 kilometres through often-congested traffic before arriving at the ferry terminal or Boundary Beach,” Bishop said in the release.

“Such a trip can take up to 15 minutes or more, which may be far too long for a person in distress or in need of emergency-care to wait for medical assistance.”

Incumbent council candidate Robert Campbell, who’s running with Team Delta, brought forward concerns about residential and commercial developments in Tsawwassen’s Southlands property and the Tsawwassen First Nation. Fellow candidate Joan Hansen also mentioned the increasing number of ferry passengers travelling through the area.

In the release, Bishop said these developments weren’t the only reason Tsawwassen deserved an ambulance station; its more than 21,000 residents should be reason enough, she said.

“I think it’s wonderful that communities such as Sooke, Comox, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Fort St. John, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Salmon Arm, Trail and Hope – along with dozens of other communities in B.C. – have their own ambulance stations,” Bishop said in the release.

“However, I also believe that it would [be] wonderful if the B.C. Ambulance Service had a station in Tsawwassen to serve local residents, as well as those traveling through on their way to work or Vancouver Island.”

The civic election will take place on Oct. 20, with advance voting on Oct. 6, 10 and 11.

