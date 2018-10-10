Conduct people’s business ‘rather than giving them the business,’ Surrey mayoral candidate says

Surrey’s mayoral candidates get ready for their one-on-one bouts at the Surrey Board of Trade mayoral meeting at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford on Wednesday night. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Chairman of the board of the board of a billion dollar corporation.

That’s what mayoral candidate Imptiaz Popat said a Surrey mayor is, when asked Wednesday night for a job description.

Independent candidate John Wolanski held up a press clipping of late Surrey MP Chuck Cadman, an independent politician who in 2005 held the balance of power in a critical confidence vote in the House of Commons.

“We should be conducting people’s business, not giving them the business,” Wolanski told an audience of a few hundred.

The Surrey Board of Trade staged its Oct. 10 “Surrey Mayor’s Candidates Dialogue” at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, at 15269 104 Ave.

All eight mayoral contenders were there: Doug McCallum (Safe Surrey Coalition, former Surrey mayor), Tom Gill (Surrey First, currently a councillor), Bruce Hayne (Surrey Integrity Now, currently a councillor), Pauline Greaves (Proudly Surrey), Rajesh Jayaprakash (People First Surrey), Imptiaz Popat (Progressive Sustainable Surrey), Francois Nantel (Independent) and John Wolanski (Independent).

You'll never guess who I ran into at the Surrey mayoral candidates meeting at the Sheraton hotel in Guildford tonight, as it's about to get underway…#surreybc pic.twitter.com/yPgKHJx8wQ — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) October 11, 2018

McCallum said Surrey has a “very large debt” of $293 million and “very little in cash reserves.” If elected, he said, his Safe Surrey Coalition will aim to hold taxes to, at maximum, the Consumer Price Index.

Asked how he would reduce the perception of corruption, Wolanski said if elected mayor he would look at the issue but said it’s a difficult issue to comment on in the absence of hard evidence. “You’ve got to realize there’s honest people there,” he said of city hall.

Gill said he would launch a mayor’s task force on communication toward improving it between city hall and residents. Hayne said his group would set up an ombudsperson position, at an arm’s length from the mayors’ office, to improve transparency and accountability. Greaves said as mayor she would “make sure all information is shared, when required.

Said Popat, “Everybody knows city hall doesn’t listen — you need to listen to the people. We need to change things.”

On the future of agriculture in Surrey, Hayne said “we need to protect farmland,” Gill noted that one-third of Surrey’s land is in the Agricultural Land Reserve and the city needs to make sure it can be properly irrigated and farmed. Nantel questions why more ALR land is not being farmed. “If I were mayor I’d look into that very seriously,” he said.

Meantime, a CBC debate that featured three of the mayoral hopefuls (Hayne, Gill and McCallum) is being criticized by some of the other candidates in the Surrey election.

The Proudly Surrey slate took to Twitter to express their angst that the team’s mayoral candidate Pauline Greaves wasn’t able to attend the CBC’s mayoral debate on Oct. 9.

Supporters and candidates stood outside Newton Cultural Centre with Greaves’ signs, in a protest of her exclusion.

Greaves told the Now-Leader she was “uninvited” after initially receiving an invite from CBC.

“I was uninvited, last minute,” said Greaves. “When it was originally scheduled, the lady that was working on it sent me an email, and I responded and said yes. Then she went on vacation and somebody took it over…. That’s when this past week we found out, just before the long weekend, we found out I’m no longer invited.”

CBC responded to Proudly Surrey’s complaints on Twitter, sharing a link to their criteria for selecting debate candidates.

On its website, CBC stated that given the number of mayoral candidates running in municipalities across the province, they are “unable to include all of them in our on-air debates.”

CBC stated it would invite candidates on a combination of criteria “to provide our audience with the most meaningful municipal broadcast debates possible.”

Inclusionary criteria included incumbents or mayoral candidates representing incumbent parties; candidates who have held past elected office; candidates with demonstrated civic engagement experienced as evidenced by work with a civic electoral organization or inclusion on a city committee; those with demonstrated voter support based on polling results; candidates with defined platforms on a substantive array of civic issues or whose electoral organizations are running a comprehensive slate of candidates; and broadcast considerations around airtime and debate format.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s mayoral candidates civil at the Civic in Whalley

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Surrey voters want results not rhetoric from their candidates

Greaves isn’t convinced.

“Incumbents? There’s a former mayor, and no incumbent mayors,” said Greaves. “The two other candidates, they might be incumbent council, but they are not incumbent mayors. To use that as a criteria, I thought was really disingenuous of CBC.”

She added: “I thought they could’ve done a better job with selection. I thought the very least they could’ve done is include the only female running, and that I was already asked to participate, then I was uninvited? That was pretty low of CBC.”

Following Tuesday evening’s debate, a second candidate took issue with not getting an invitation.

“CBC has no right to tell voters who to vote for,” said Imtiaz Popat, mayoral candidate for Progressive Sustainable Surrey, adding he plans to file a complaint.

Requests for comment from CBC’s Head of Public Relations Katherine Wolfgang and Public Relations Team Lead Simon Bassett have not yet been returned.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter