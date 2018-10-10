Delta council candidate Mike Smith. (Photo submitted)

Delta council candidate Mike Smith calls for better housing strategy

Smith says innovation and will to act needed to find affordable solutions for seniors, young adults

Delta council candidate Mike Smith is saying it’s time for city hall to work better, not harder, to help make housing more affordable for residents — especially for seniors and young people.

When it comes to seniors, Smith said there needs to be more innovative thinking on council and a different approach to looking at housing options.

“Outside-the-box thinking hasn’t been part of city hall’s mandate,” Smith said in a press release. “Paterson Park is a great example where part of that can be used for seniors’ aging-in-place care, including a seniors’ dementia village that was recommended by a working group years ago.

“Why should our elderly be forced to move outside our community?”

RELATED: COLUMN: Paterson Park’s time has come

For young adults looking to stay in Delta, there’s no need for the city to “re-invent the wheel,” Smith said, just the resolution to get things done.

In his press release, Smith said future councils could work on implementing recommendations in a housing task force report from a decade ago.

“The market may have changedbut the recommendations are still mostly good ones,” he said. “Having the political will to follow through on those and follow through on ideas already being used elsewhere is all that’s needed.”

Smith pointed to developments on 72nd Avenue and Scott Road that he said will create traffic problems in those neighbours. He also said similar things about a townhouse proposal on Tsawwassen’s 8A Avenue, which he said is “completely out of whack with the rest of the community.”

“These are the kind of one-offs that are damaging neighbourhood livability and setting the precedent for developers to get away with even more because the city has no plan,” he said in the release.

The goal, Smith said, is more density, but well-planned and spread out. He also said there needs to be more consultation before applications are even submitted.

The civic election will take place on Oct. 20, with advance voting on Oct. 10 and 11.

SEE ALSO: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delta councillors take issue with Harvie saying he opposed ‘golden handshake’

Just Posted

‘Huge accomplishment’ for South Surrey’s Coastal FC girls team

Under-17 soccer squad breaks club’s decades-long national soccer title drought

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Darshan Singh Padam, 58, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 8500-block of 128th Street

Surrey Business Excellence Awards nominees named

The 20th annual dinner event will be held in early November

Suspect sought in May 5 shooting in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46

White Rock candidate launches empty house registry

Christian Lane to collect data of vacant houses in White Rock

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

3 in custody after Vancouver officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Most Read

l -->