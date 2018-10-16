Delta council slate promises new trucking plan if elected

Sandeep Pandher said members of Independents Working for You would work to support trucking in Delta

Candidates with Jim Cessford’s Independents Working for You slate are promising to develop a Trucking Action Plan if elected on Oct. 20.

Council candidate Sandeep Pandher, making the announcement on behalf of his slate, said that the city needed to do more to support Delta’s trucking industry.

“Trucking makes an important economic and social contribution in Delta,” he said in a press release, noting that Delta is home to two of the largest industrial parks in Metro Vancouver, as well as one of the largest container terminals in Canada.

“As a team, we are committed to developing support and infrastructure that contributes to enhancing economic opportunities related to the trucking industry here in Delta,” he continued.

According to the release, slate members would initiate the plan within 90 days of the election by meeting with the United Trucking Association and other stakeholders to discuss priorities for the Delta Trucking Action Plan. The plan would be developed in consultation with the City of Surrey and Deltaport operators.

In addition to a comprehensive plan, candidates with Independents Working for You say they would also restore parking in Annacis Island and Tilbury after 7 p.m., in consultation with trucking representatives and local business communities, as well as support the development of a commercial truck wash facility in the city and work with other levels of government to find additional funding for the trucking sector.

They also said they would develop a public safety plan with the Delta Police Department and bylaw officers to combat break-ins, and look for opportunities to create truck parking on multiple micro land-use parcels in the city using a co-op model.

The Independents Working for You slate includes council candidates Sandeep Pandher, Jeannie Kanakos, Bruce McDonald and Garry Shearer, as well as mayoral candidate Jim Cessford.

The Delta civic election takes place on Oct. 20.

To read more about the candidates for Delta mayor, council and school board, check out "43 candidates running in Delta civic election."



