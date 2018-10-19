Delta mayor candidate Q&As

The North Delta Reporter sent mayoral candidates a list of eight questions to answer

The North Delta Reporter sent mayor candidates a list of eight questions to gauge their positions on some of the major issues in the 2018 civic election campaign. The questions were:

1) Why are you running for mayor?

2) What in your opinion are the top issues facing the City of Delta and how do you plan to address them?

3) What is your plan for addressing the need for affordable and rental housing in Delta, especially as it relates to medium- and high-density developments/highrises in North Delta?

4) What is your stance on cannabis production and retail sales in Delta?

5) A number of Delta’s recreation facilities are in need of upgrading or replacement. Which projects do you think are important to tackle first, and where will you find the money to pay for them?

6) A new Casino will soon be built at the site of the Delta Town & Country Inn, bringing the city an estimated $1.5 million and $3 million in revenue. How do you think that money should best be spent, and how do you plan to mitigate the casino’s impact on the community?

7) Last year mayor and council voted to give outgoing elected officials a “Council Service Benefit” (commonly referred to as a “golden handshake”) to compensate them for not being eligible to join the city’s pension plan. Do you support this end-of-service benefit and do you agree with the decision to backdate it 12 years?

8) The previous mayor and council advocated for a 10-lane bridge to replace the aging tunnel George Massey Tunnel. That is your preferred replacement option (or do you think it even needs replacing), and why?

We gave candidates a limit of 400 words total to answer. Click the links below to see what the candidates had to say…

(Note, candidates’s answers have been edited for length, clarity and to conform with Canadian Press style, as required.)

Sylvia Bishop (Team Delta)

Jim Cessford (Independents Working for You)

George Harvie (Achieving for Delta)

Moneca Kolvyn

Vytas Vaitkus

Note: candidate Alex Megalos did not submit answers the North Delta Reporter’s questionnaire.

The civic election takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

SEE ALSO: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election


Previous story
Delta councillor candidate Q&As

