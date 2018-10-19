Delta school trustee candidate Q&As

The North Delta Reporter sent school trustee candidates a list of six questions to gauge their positions on some of the major issues in the 2018 civic election campaign. The questions were:

1) Why are you running for school board?

2) What, in your view, is the job of a school trustee?

3) What are the biggest challenges facing students today and what will you do to help kids to overcome them?

4) What is missing in our schools (for students as well as staff) and how do you plan to address those shortfalls?

5) Many issues that come before the board boil down to a question of money: how/where best to spend the funds allocated to the district by the Ministry of Education. Do you think that the district is adequately funded by the province, and if not, how will you advocate for more money for Delta schools?

6) Barring additional funds from the province, how can the district best cover budget shortfalls or pay for projects/programs on its wish list?

We gave candidates a limit of 400 words total to answer. Click the links below to see what the candidates had to say…

Randy Anderson-Fennell (Kids Matter)

Erica Beard (Achieving for Delta)

Rhiannon Bennett (Delta Voices)

Daniel Boisvert (Achieving for Delta)

Laura Dixon (Independents Working for You)

Jessie Dosanjh (Achieving for Delta)

Victor Espinoza (Kids Matter)

Andrea Hilder (Delta Voices)

Nick Kanakos (Independents Working for You)

Joe Muego (Independents Working for You)

Mita Naidu (Delta Voices)

Sujay Nazareth (Achieving for Delta)

Melody Pan

Bruce Reid (Kids Matter)

Dale Saip

Val Windsor

Note: candidate David Luey did not submit answers the North Delta Reporter’s questionnaire.

The civic election takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

