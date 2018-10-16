Seniors will be able to book the North and South Delta buses for election day on Oct. 20. (City of Delta/Facebook photo)

Delta Seniors Buses to take elderly residents to polls on election day

People 65 and older can book rides to their polling stations for Oct. 20

Delta’s elderly residents will be able to book the North Delta and South Delta Seniors Bus for election day.

Residents who are 65 and older in North Delta can book a ride for Saturday, Oct. 20 by calling 604-353-6305. Calls can be made anytime between now and Friday. Residents are asked to leave a message, and someone will call back with the times the bus can take the resident to their voting station.

South Delta seniors can call their booking number (604-358-8765) and follow the same protocol.

If residents are unable to call by Friday, booking will also be available on election day, but rides are subject to availability. The bus will be running between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20.


