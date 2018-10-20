ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia – including South Surrey and White Rock – head to the polls today to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

(For all of our stories on the current municipal election, click here.)

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. PT).

Polls will be open across the Semiahmoo Peninsula today at the following locations, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. PT.

South Surrey voters can cast their ballots at:

Ocean Cliff Elementary

12550 20 Ave.

Ray Shepherd Elementary

1650 136 St.

Elgin Park Secondary

13484 24 Ave.

Elgin Hall

14250 Crescent Rd.

South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre

14601 20 Ave.

Semiahmoo Secondary

1785 148 St.

Jessie Lee Elementary

2064 154 St.

Morgan Elementary

3366 156A St.

Sunnyside Elementary

2828 159 St.

South Meridian Elementary

16244 13 Ave.

Pacific Heights Elementary

17148 26 Ave.

Hall’s Prairie Elementary

18035 8 Ave.

East Kensington Elementary

2795 1845 St.

White Rock voters have three polling stations:

Centennial Arena

14600 North Bluff Rd.

White Rock Community Centre

15154 Russell Ave.

Kent Street Activity Centre

1475 Kent St.

Who is running for mayor?

In Surrey, the mayoralty candidates are Tom Gill (Surrey First, incumbent councillor); Pauline Greaves (Proudly Surrey); Bruce Hayne (Integrity Now, incumbent councillor); Rajesh Jayaprakash (People First); Doug McCallum (Safe Surrey Coalition, former mayor from 1996 to 2005); Francois Nantel (independent); Imtiaz Popat (Progressive Sustainable) and John Wolanski (independent).

In White Rock the race for mayor is between Tom Bryant (independent); Judy Higginbotham (former 25-year Surrey councillor and former federal Liberal candidate); Grant Meyer (White Rock Coalition, incumbent councillor); Mike Pearce (independent, former mayor of Penticton and Quesnel); Darryl Walker (Democracy Direct – White Rock) and Garry Wolgemuth (independent).

Who is running for council?

With eight councillors to be elected in Surrey, candidates include Neera Agnihotri (independent), Linda Annis (Surrey First), Saira Aujla (Independent Surrey Voters Association), Kashmir Besla (independent), Tanvir S. Bhupal (independent), Brian Calderwood (independent), Roslyn Cassells (Greenvote), Narima Dela Cruz (Surrey First), Avi Dhaliwal (Integrity Now), Doug Elford (Safe Surrey Coalition), Maria Foster (People First), Neneng Galanto (independent), John Gibeau (Integrity Now), Rina Gill (Integrity Now), Parshotam Goel (Proudly Surrey), Laurie Guerra (Safe Surrey Coalition), Trevor Halford (Surrey First), Paul Hillsdon (Surrey First), Jack Singh Hundial (Safe Surrey Coalition), Afshan Kamran (independent), Felix Kongyuy (Proudly Surrey), Murali Krishnan (People First), and Vera LeFranc, (incumbent, Surrey First).

Other councillor candidates are Nicholas Loberg (independent), Brenda Locke (Safe Surrey Coalition), Adam MacGillivray (Proudly Surrey), Mandeep Nagra (Safe Surrey Coalition), Nasima Nastoh (independent), Stuart Parker (Proudly Surrey), Allison Patton (Safe Surrey Coalition), Kuldip Pelia (independent), Steven Pettigrew (Safe Surrey Coalition), Thampy Rajan (People First), Bableen Rana (Safe Surrey Coalition), Major Singh Rasode (independent), Paul Rusan (People First), Bernie Sheppard (ISVA), Forrest Smith independent, Mike Starchuk (incumbent, Surrey First), Barbara Steele (incumbent, Integrity Now), Asad Syed (ISVA), Upkar Tatlay (Surrey First), Raminder Thomas (Surrey First), Deanna Welters (Progressive Sustainable), Dave Woods (incumbent, Integrity Now), Yanni Yu (People First), Derek Zabel (ISVA), and Becky Zhou (independent).

In White Rock, with six councillors to be elected, candidates include Michael Armstrong (independent), Moti Bali (independent), David Chesney (inumbent, independent), Helen Fathers (incumbent, independent), Andy Gibney (independent), Heather Hildred (independent), Erika Johanson (Democrtacy Direct – White Rock), Zachary Johnson (independent), Ernie Klassen (White Rock Coalition), Megan Knight (incumbent, White Rock Coalition) and Scott Kristjanson (Democracy Direct – White Rock).

Also on the ballot are Christian Lane (independent), Bill Lawrence (incumbent, White Rock Coalition), Fiona Macdermid (independent), Anthony Manning (Democracy Direct – White Rock), Mia Pedersen (independent), Jeffery Simpson (independent), Lynne Sinclair (incumbent, White Rock Coalition), Balbir Thind (White Rock Coalition), Christopher Trevelyan (Democracy Direct – White Rock), Ken Wushke (independent) and Nerissa Yan (White Rock Coalition).

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. PT).

Who is running for school board?

With a total of six trustees to be elected, Surrey school board candidates are Lisa Alexis (independent), Terry Allen (Surrey First Education), Sonia Andhi (Surrey Students Now), Balraj Atwal (independent), Jasvinder Singh Badesha (independent), Cindy Dalglish (Surrey Students Now), Sukhy Dhillon (independent), Rina Diaz (Proudly Surrey), Charlene Dobie (Surrey Students Now), Kapil Goyal (Proudly Surrey), Gordon Hepner (independent), Martin Hilmer (independent), Bob Holmes (Surrey First Education), Dean McGee (Proudly Surrey), Jasbir Narwal (independent), Diana Ng (Proudly Surrey), Niovi Patsicakis (Act Now Surrey), Julia Poole (independent), Dupinder Kaur Saran (Act Now Surrey), Amanda Smith-Weston (independent), Garry Thind (Surrey First Education), Gary Tymoschuk (Surrey First Education), Mary-Em Waddington (Surrey Students Now), Shawn Wilson (Surrey First Education) and Adele Yu (independent).

Vying for the White Rock representative seat on Surrey school board are veteran trustee Laurae McNally and challenger Sikander Hayat.