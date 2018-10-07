Incumbent Delta trustee highlights important policies and procedures

Val Windsor tells voters where they can learn more about how the district handles vital issues

Incumbent trustee Val Windsor is offering parents and voters some clarification about the Delta School District’s policies and procedures.

In a recent press release, Windsor said she gets many interesting questions from Delta residents during the election period about the inner workings of the school district.

“I don’t know about other incumbent trustees, but I haven’t been able to commit to memory the policies handbook (134 pages) and the administrative procedures manual (398 pages),” Windsor said in the press release. “I do, however, turn to these documents to ensure that accurate information is being brought forward.”

Policies and procedures, she explained, are developed in consultation with education stakeholders in the district to ensure that the information contained within these documents is consistent with community standards, and they are revised as needed to keep the processes current.

Policies make up the “big picture” information, while procedures drive the action that must be taken by the school district and its employees. For example, the role of trustees is described in policies three through 11 in the policy handbook.

“I have been asked questions about students moving into Delta schools not being able to attend the school that was right across the street from their homes,” Windsor said. “[Administrative procedure] 300 and 301, ‘Admission to School’ and ‘Non-Catchment and Non-District Students,’ will provide you with the information you need about this topic — and yes, Delta students get priority up until the first Friday in June. There is a priority order for acceptance of students who are not in the catchment area of the school.”

Windsor added this procedure was last revised in February, 2017.

Student health and well-being, she said, is established in Policy 17 in the board policy handbook and carries on into Section 300 of the administrative procedures manual.

“Student safety is a priority in the school district. AP 160 to AP 170 contains valuable information related to this topic,” Windsor said. “There are procedures on alcohol and drug education, emergency drills, bombs and lockdowns, to name a few of the subjects covered in the manual.”

“For these and other interesting topics, opening Delta School District policy and procedures on your computer will provide you with most of the information you need [and/or] want. If you don’t find what you are looking for, staff at the board office are very helpful and will respond to any inquiries you may have,” Windsor added.

