Incumbent Surrey councillor and Integrity Now mayoral candidate Bruce Hayne. (File photo)

Surrey election

Integrity Now promises to build Newton youth hub, redevelop Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Creation of a ‘much-needed’ conference centre is among other commitments, released in party’s full platform this week

The Integrity Now team says if elected, it will build an indoor youth hub in Newton Town Centre, construct a new multi-sheet ice rink in that community, and redevelop the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Mayoral candidate and incumbent councillor Bruce Hayne, who is leading the slate, released the party’s full platform this week. It rehashed previous transit and police commitments, but listed several new promises including the Newton projects, as well as its proposed plan to “redevelop the Cloverdale Fairgrounds to include a spectator sports facility, indoor multi-use events facility, and Centre of Sports Excellence.”

Asked if this plan could mean the end of Cloverdale horse track, Hayne said “we could work around the track however a conversation about the long-range plan for harness racing at that site would obviously be part of the discussion.”

Hayne also vows to build a “much-needed events and conference centre” in Surrey that would be a “core component and anchor of a new entertainment district.” He plans to secure private sector partnerships to make the project a reality.

If elected, Hayne promises to launch a city-run “seniors shuttle” program to take seniors to and from events and recreation facilities, expand elder abuse awareness programs, and ensure “continued reducing pricing” for seniors at community centres.

Integrity Now’s campaign commitments also include focusing density growth in town centres, and along transit corridors, in addition to “ensuring that infrastructure from senior levels of government keeps up with the pace of growth in our city.”

That promise includes a commitment to “ensure park and school sites are secure before new development occurs” and to “ensure sufficient school facilities and park space as growth occurs across our city.”

And, Integrity Now promises to work with the school district to ensure there’s a full-time school liaison officer at every high school in the city.

The team says it will establish a “fast-track program” for commercial projects that include live-and-work units, and to increase zones aimed as bringing institutional and industrial development projects to our city, which is hoped to “in turn attract corporate investment and jobs for Surrey.”

Integrity Now also says it will “ensure we have sufficient rental housing built” and “update the tree replacement bylaw to better reflect the replacement value of large mature trees.”

The platform also includes a commitment to work with other municipalities to develop a regional truck parking plan. The slate proposes several “smaller” truck park facilities in Surrey, “strategically located close to major shipping routes.”

Click here to read more election stories.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Delta council candidate Mike Smith calls for better housing strategy

Just Posted

‘Huge accomplishment’ for South Surrey’s Coastal FC girls team

Under-17 soccer squad breaks club’s decades-long national soccer title drought

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Darshan Singh Padam, 58, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the 8500-block of 128th Street

Surrey Business Excellence Awards nominees named

The 20th annual dinner event will be held in early November

Suspect sought in May 5 shooting in Surrey

Surrey Mounties are still looking for Allan Jesse Hiscock, 46

White Rock candidate launches empty house registry

Christian Lane to collect data of vacant houses in White Rock

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precaution

Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds

he storm appeared to be so powerful that it is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves over Georgia early Thursday

3 in custody after Vancouver officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.’s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

Homeowners groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing and consumption in an effort to nip any problems in the bud, say lawyers who specialize in property law.

Little variety in THC levels with different cannabis strains, says new study

Kelowna - The research shows most strains, regardless of their name, had the same amount of THC.

FortisBC warns pipeline explosion could lead to dip in natural gas supply

The blast forced about 100 members of the nearby Lheidli T’enneh First Nation from their homes

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Most Read

l -->