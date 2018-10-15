MP distances himself from civic campaign ad

A Facebook campaign ad for White Rock Coalition mayoralty candidate Grant Meyer used a quote from South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg from February of this year – but Hogg says it is not an official endorsement.

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg denied Monday that he issued a formal endorsement of White Rock mayoralty candidate Grant Meyer.

A Facebook campaign ad posted Sunday on behalf of the White Rock Coalition candidate – an incumbent councillor – includes a picture of him with Hogg and a quote from the MP, dated February of this year.

Hogg is quoted as saying “of all the councillors I’ve worked with around the province, he’s one of the most diligent and conscientious…I’ve worked with Grant on railway issues and the promenade extension and his follow through was excellent.”

However in a Facebook post Monday morning, Hogg said he felt the need to clarify his position after receiving numerous phone calls following the post.

“In an effort to dispel confusion, I wish it to be understood that I do not endorse any candidates in the municipal elections,” he wrote.

Hogg said that does stand by “any comments made while working with people in the past, including the comments posted.”

