Surrey First Education incumbents lead early polls in Surrey school board race

Veteran trustee Laurae McNally wins sole White Rock seat

Polls have closed in Surrey and White Rock for the election of school board trustees.

Polls closed across Surrey and White Rock at 8 p.m.

A total of six trustees are to be elected in Surrey.

According to preliminary results posted after 9 p.m., the six Surrey First Education incumbents were leading the polls.

For the lone White Rock representative seat on Surrey school board veteran trustee Laurae McNally won with 79.70% of the vote, over challenger Sikander Hayat with 20.30%.

Other Surrey candidates for the school board include: Lisa Alexis (independent), Terry Allen (Surrey First Education), Sonia Andhi (Surrey Students Now), Balraj Atwal (independent), Jasvinder Singh Badesha (independent), Cindy Dalglish (Surrey Students Now), Sukhy Dhillon (independent), Rina Diaz (Proudly Surrey), Charlene Dobie (Surrey Students Now), Kapil Goyal (Proudly Surrey), Gordon Hepner (independent), Martin Hilmer (independent), Bob Holmes (Surrey First Education), Dean McGee (Proudly Surrey), Jasbir Narwal (independent), Diana Ng (Proudly Surrey), Niovi Patsicakis (Act Now Surrey), Julia Poole (independent), Dupinder Kaur Saran (Act Now Surrey), Amanda Smith-Weston (independent), Garry Thind (Surrey First Education), Gary Tymoschuk (Surrey First Education), Mary-Em Waddington (Surrey Students Now), Shawn Wilson (Surrey First Education) and Adele Yu (independent).

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

‘The numbers are strong,’ Surrey’s chief election officer says
ELECTION DAY: Polls have closed

