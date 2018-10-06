Proudly Surrey releases donor list

Slate ‘challenges’ others to do the same

Parshotam Goel, Proudly Surrey council candidate, said he is challenging the other three major slates to release their donor lists prior to the election. Proudly Surrey announced on Friday, Oct. 5 that it would be releasing its donor list for donations of more than $100. (Submitted photo)

Proudly Surrey announced Friday that it was releasing a complete list of donations more than $100 that have been received by the party.

The news release added that updates will be posted online and the complete list could be found at proudlysurrey.ca/our-donors.

Proudly Surrey council candidate Felix Kongyuy said the slate was impressed by Vancouver mayoral candidate Kennedy Stewart’s pledge “to publicly release his donor list at regular intervals until election day.”

“We are following his lead and adopting that policy,” Kongyuy said.

Parshotam Goel, Proudly Surrey council candidate, said by releasing the list, the slate is “going to show our good faith through action.”

“As a father and grandfather, I have long observed that the best way to improve others’ behaviour is to model it oneself. So today, I am challenging the other major Surrey parties and slates, Surrey First, Integrity Now and Safe Surrey to do the same,” Goel said.

Integrity Now told the Now-Leader that the slate was not planning to release its donor list in the lead up to the election.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the other two major parties Proudly Surrey mentioned for comment on whether or not they will be releasing their donor list before the election.



