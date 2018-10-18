Delta council candidate Mike Smith. (Photo submitted)

Smith says growing transit in Delta about ‘more than just more buses’

Smith worked for Coast Mountain Bus Company for 28 years and is the president of Unifor Local 2200

Councillor candidate Mike Smith says Delta has lost the ear of TransLink and the Mayors’ Council.

In a statement sent to media, Smith, who worked as a mechanic with Coast Mountain Bus Company for 28 years and has for the past year been the president of Unifor Local 2200, said there is a lot that could be better about transit in the community.

“I have heard from many people, and I have seen with my own eyes, the ways in which relationships our government needs to maintain and enhance have degraded. Even with demonstrated need for transit expansion and enhancement in Delta, the number of routes and service levels have stayed generally the same,” Smith said in a press release.

“My colleagues running for council, as well as the mayoral candidates, have continued to promote increases in bus service, but frankly the promises being made right now mean nothing without the appropriate infrastructure upgrades to make sure our buses can actually get through the tunnel, over the Alex Fraser, or down 72nd in a timely fashion.”

Smith went on to list a number of improvements he feels Delta really needs:

• upgraded traffic light controls that make moving buses through a priority;

• merge lanes for buses on the highways that run through Delta to keep the buses moving quickly and on time;

• more frequent service on high-load routes and extended service on certain routes where, if buses can’t be taken, pedestrians are forced to walk down dangerous, uncontrolled corridors;

• the proper, full suite of improvements to bus service in the community, not necessarily just more wheels on the road.

“The citizens of Delta deserve a bus system that works for them. We need not just input but advocacy from the highest representatives of our government. We need a voice at the table that will speak loudly for the needs of our region, and I am that voice,” Smith said, citing his experience in the public transportation sector.

“I know what we truly need to do to make our public transportation in Delta meets the needs of our growing community, and its more than just more buses.”

The civic election takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

SEE ALSO: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delta council candidates discuss housing caps at Tsawwassen debate
Next story
Culture Guard endorses eight candidates for upcoming Surrey civic election

Just Posted

Surrey runners on winning pace at Fraser Valley Cross-Country Championships

Event held Wednesday at Aldergrove Regional Park

White Rock ‘candidates’ discuss water, highrises at mock debate

White Rock South Surrey Stroke Recovery Branch members debated civic issues Thursday

ELECTION QUESTIONS: Are civic elections less important than federal and provincial elections?

No? Then why is voter turnout typically lower? Academics provide some reasons why

United Way to give $12K to Clayton Heights projects promoting ‘local love’

Charity to provide $12,000 to projects addressing feelings of isolation in Clayton Heights

Delta’s Burns Bog Conservation Society celebrates 30 years

Executive director Eliza Olson recalls her time at the helm of the grassroots organization

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

B.C. woman looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

Canada’s proposed new laws against bestiality don’t go far enough, critics say

Issue stems from a Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Canada’s top general takes aim at new reports of military sexual assault

Gen. Jonathan Vance is unhappy some troops continue to ignore his order to cease all sexual misconduct

Online fundraiser to cover funeral costs of motorcyclist killed in collision

Larry Nizio, 37, died after crash with pickup truck Oct. 12 in Abbotsford

Ignoring climate change poses potential catastrophe for B.C.

Fisheries scientist says ‘extraordinary challenges’ in water management lie ahead

B.C. grow ops left in legal weeds post-legalization

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

Chainsaw ‘vandals’ cut power to 4,500 Port Coquitlam residents

RCMP are investigating

Most Read

l -->