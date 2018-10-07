Smith urging Delta residents to vote

Independent council candidate Mike Smith is urging local residents who normally don’t vote in municipal elections to change that come Oct. 20.

In a press release issued this week, Smith pointed to past voter turnout of around 30 per cent as a reason why change has been slow to come to Delta council.

“We’ve been hearing the same spin from this council [about] how great things are and how wonderful they’ve been. Talk with residents in South Delta and talk with residents in North Delta and you hear a different story. Whether it’s our shabby facilities like Winskill Rec Centre or the ancient change rooms at Sungod that look like an outright health hazard, people have had enough,” Smith said in a news release.

“While neighbourhood livability continues to decline and council keeps a contingency of cash, it’s obvious this tired group has shown a complete lack of leadership. The neighbourhood issues are many, and while we keep hearing about this Enviro-Smart debacle, the incumbents conveniently don’t have to answer how things are not going well and we really, truly have fallen behind compared to other cities.

“We need a group that can listen and be pro-active and not slow to even react.”

Smith said he’s hoping that residents this election talk to their friends and neighbours and take the time to spend a few minutes casting a ballot. In 2002, voter turnout was 44 per cent and Smith believes a number like that in this month’s election can lead to change.

“We’ve got a municipal government that’s completely lost touch. Maybe they’re too comfortable thinking they’ll always be there because of low voter turnout. We only have ourselves to blame if we complain and don’t take the time to do something about it,” Smith said.

“Before you throw your Where to Vote card in the recycling bin, think about how even your vote can make a difference. Think about how Delta city council has deteriorated into wasteful personal grudges and politics, including the mayor and city manager going out of their way to shut out and refusing to deal with the former Delta South independent MLA, or how a councillor introduces ridiculous notices of motion like wanting farmers to have to notify all of Delta before farm fields get manure. Meanwhile, our children don’t have enough safe sidewalks or have crumbling sidewalks. Yes, things are that bad.”

“If people are finally fed up and want to see a new and dynamic municipal government, it’s up to them.”

The civic election will take place on Oct. 20, with advance voting on Oct. 6, 10 and 11.

