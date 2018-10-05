Surrey candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Mayoral and councillor hopefuls asked to state top issues

Peace Arch News reached out to all civic candidates running in the City of Surrey’s 2018 election, Oct. 20.

Due to the large number of candidates in both White Rock and Surrey, we severely restricted the word counts for each question, advising that longer responses would be truncated for publication.

Responses from mayoral and councillor candidates were published in PAN’s print edition Oct. 5 (with trustee candidates to be published next week), and are available here for download:

Surrey Mayoral Councillor Candidates 2018 by peacearchnews on Scribd

Fleetwood BIA tells Elections BC pro-SkyTrain signs are 'perceived' election interference
B.C.'s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Shots fired overnight in South Surrey

Police investigating early morning shooting incident, vehicle fire

ELECTION QUESTIONS: How would you boost arts and culture in Surrey?

We asked Surrey’s eight mayoral candidates what they’ll do, if elected

BC Ferries wants five new ships

Sights set on Canadian shipyards to build vessels for local routes

Surrey Eagles add third goalie amid flurry of roster moves

BC Hockey League makes three-team deal, adds players cut from WHL

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

PNE 'Fright Nights' are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films

No question, ‘quiet’ Gigi Saul Guerrero loves to scare people

Sightless barrel racing horse Curly amazes owners

Curly has a special place in the hearts of her owners

B.C.'s new municipal election finance laws getting their first test

Vancouver shows loopholes for early spending, union staff

North Delta happenings: week of Oct. 4

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. child in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she ate discarded candies

