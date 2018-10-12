Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Surrey Mounties say 67 of 73 applications to vote by mail that they’ve examined in their investigation into election fraud in Surrey are fraudulent. To date, investigators have not found evidence linking any political candidate or slate to this.

Police say those applications were either not completed or or signed by the voter named on the application.

“Two had been sent to addresses that were not associated to the named applicant,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said Friday. “The other 65 applications listed the applicant’s correct address for delivery of the voting ballot. It should be noted that no ballots were sent out to any individuals or residences based on the fraudulent applications.”

With eight days to go to the Saturday Oct. 20 civic election, Sturko said investigators have “identified and interviewed two persons of interest in this investigation, however further investigation will be required to determine if criminal charges or charges under the Local Government Act are warranted.”

Sturko also said Friday that the investigation has “not revealed any indication that people were induced or intimidated in any manner to provide their personal information or to vote for a specific candidate.”

Surrey’s Chief Election Officer Anthony Capuccinello Iraci has assured voters that the integrity of the elections process is intact as allegations of widespread election fraud involving the South Asian community grip Surrey’s 2018 campaign.

“It is important for the public to recognize that measures were taken by the chief election officer to amend the application process to preserve the integrity of the election process,” Sturko noted.

With less than three weeks to the Oct. 20 election, local anti-crime community group Wake Up Surrey made an official complaint to the Surrey RCMP on Sept. 28.

The complaint centres on alleged “fraudulent use of absentee ballots” and “buying votes.” Wake Up Surrey claimed to have “learned of vote buying offers in the South Asian community which is another attempt to suppress registered voters and undermine our democratic process.”

READ ALSO: Surrey’s chief election officer assures voters integrity of elections process is intact

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: Fraud answers must come quickly

READ ALSO: Surrey’s Tom Gill defends campaign after accusations leveled at unnamed supporters

Sturko said on Oct. 3 that the RCMP had received “only third-party allegations of any wrongdoing in the election process. No individuals have come forward to the Surrey RCMP to say that they have been victimized in any matters related to the voting process.”

Since then, 69 out of 73 people whose personal information was used to complete the mail ballot applications have been interviewed by police.

Police had received 73 mail ballot registrations from Surrey’s chief elections officer, she said, “as a result of some noted irregularities in the applications” and investigators were reviewing each “to ensure the legitimacy of each application and whether or not the irregularities were as a result of an innocent error on the part of the applicant.”

A dedicated tip line has been set up for this investigation, at 604-599-7848.

“To date, a total of six calls have been received on the tip line with two of those calls requiring follow-up by investigators which has been completed,” Sturko said. “While the police do not routinely release details of on-going investigations, this update is being provided to reassure the public and allow for transparency in the election process,” Sturko said Friday.

“It is extremely important that we receive first-hand complaints from any individuals who may have been victimized so we can properly investigate these incidents,” Sturko said on Oct. 3. “We understand the time-sensitivity of this situation and have dedicated a significant number of resources and a new tip line to this investigation so the citizens of Surrey can be confident in the election process.”

More to come…



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter